The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
14th January 2017 - How Christian marriage is coping in these austere times
14th January 2017 - I’m waiting for ‘Mr Right’ –Mercy Aminu, actress
14th January 2017 - Movie stars reveal New Year resolutions, plan big for 2017
14th January 2017 - NNPC, Schlumberger collaborate on frontier exploration
14th January 2017 - NAFDAC raids Onitsha market, arrests 7 over fake products
14th January 2017 - Ugwuanyi seeks US assistance on investment
14th January 2017 - Obasanjo begs Awujale, blames media for rift
14th January 2017 - Mega Party formation: Buhari’s ministers, govs named as sponsors
14th January 2017 - LAWYERS, CHURCH LEADERS DIVIDED OVER ADEBOYE
14th January 2017 - Intrigues, undercurrents of APC South-West leaders’ meeting
Home / Cover / National / Obasanjo begs Awujale, blames media for rift

Obasanjo begs Awujale, blames media for rift

— 14th January 2017

Invites Oba Adetona to commission mosque in his presidential library

BY ADE ALADE

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona to say ‘I’m sorry’ over his choice of words in his letter to the Awujale to debunk allegations levelled against him in the monarch’s autobiography.

Without mincing words, Obasanjo had described the respected traditional ruler of being a peddler of falsehood and a rumourmonger in his letter dated December 30, 2016 and addressed to the monarch. This was in response to the unpleasant remarks about Obasanjo and his alleged use of Nuhu Ribadu’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to witch-hunt and extort Globacom Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga during his tenure as President.

Saturday Sun however gathered that to douse the tension being generated by the negative publicity their face-off was getting, Obasanjo picked his phone to call the Awujale on Thursday January 5 to make peace with the Ijebu monarch.

A reliable source very close to Obasanjo who confirmed the telephone conversation between the two friends said “Baba Obasanjo pleaded with the Awujale not to allow the media come in between them.”

Ironically, Obasanjo made the call on the same day his letter to the monarch was published widely by some national newspapers. After pleading with the monarch to sheathe his sword, the former President then invited the monarch to honour him with his presence at the commissioning of a new mosque built within the premises of his Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on February 11.

“I overheard the Awujale expressing concern over what he would tell the media if they ambush him to answer some questions on their relationship at the event, but Baba Obasanjo assured him that he would handle the media well that day”, the source added.

As part of efforts to confirm the development, Saturday Sun’s correspondent visited the Presidential Library and indeed established that the mosque which may bring Obasanjo and Awujale together in the public for the first time after their controversy was actually ready for commissioning as artisans were busy putting finishing touches to the building.

All efforts to speak with the two leaders on the matter failed while their aides were not forthcoming on enquiries.

Investigations by Saturday Sun revealed that the allegations that generated hot exchange between the two friends were not new or strange to Obasanjo as he attended the launch of the book titled, ‘Awujale: The Autobiography of Alaiyeluwa Oba S. K. Adetona, Ogbagba II’ in June 2010 to mark the monarch’s 50th coronation anniversary at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NNPC, Schlumberger collaborate on frontier exploration

— 14th January 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it is collaborating with an oil service company, Schlumberger, in the deployment of state-of-the-art technology in the ongoing search for commercial hydrocarbon deposits in the Chad basin and other parts of the inland sedimentary basins. In an interview published in the latest edition of…

  • NAFDAC raids Onitsha market, arrests 7 over fake products

    — 14th January 2017

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), yesterday raided Ontisha market and arrested seven persons who specialised in production of fake wines and drugs. The agency also sealed two wine factories and two patent drug shops over alleged production of suspected fake products and fake drugs in the area….

  • Ugwuanyi seeks US assistance on investment

    — 14th January 2017

    Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has indicated the state’s willingness to share ideas and collaborate with the United States on matters of development. The governor made the declaration during a courtesy visit to Government House, Enugu, by the American ambassador, Mr. Stuart Symington, noting that the latter’s visit offers an ample opportunity to build…

  • Obasanjo begs Awujale, blames media for rift

    — 14th January 2017

    Invites Oba Adetona to commission mosque in his presidential library BY ADE ALADE Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona to say ‘I’m sorry’ over his choice of words in his letter to the Awujale to debunk allegations levelled against him in the monarch’s autobiography. Without mincing words,…

  • Mega Party formation: Buhari’s ministers, govs named as sponsors

    — 14th January 2017

    Ex-Reps Speaker, Jonathan’s ministers, lawmakers, others involved  They’re bound to fail- APC FROM ADE ALADE and IHEANACHO NWOSU, ABUJA The intrigues and political manoeuvring that will shape the 2019 general elections have begun to unfold with revelations that some serving ministers and governors on the platform of the two major political parties are deeply involved…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351