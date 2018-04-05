Obasanjo attack: Buhari must sit up -Aremu

Magnus Eze, Abuja

Former Vice President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and General Secretary, National Union of Garment and Textile Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), Comrade Issa Aremu, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to sit up by translating his policies into actions.

Aremu, however, chided former President Olusegun Obasanjo for allegedly distracting President Buhari with allegations of non-performance. He said the Labour movement cannot afford the luxury of diatribes between serving and former leaders about which leader was successful or not.

Aremu, in an interview with Daily Sun in Abuja, yesterday, also said Obasanjo lacked the moral standing to lampoon Buhari.

He said: “Nigeria grappled with electricity failure under his (Obasanjo)administration between 1999 and 2007, just as it was under regimes before him. There cannot be industrialisation without electricity. Under Obasanjo, railway did not work despite grandstanding with endless plans to revive railway. So, no easy self-praise on the part of any Nigerian contemporary leaders.”

Aremu commended the present administration for its achievements in areas of security and anticorruption as well as consolidating on the railway project of the former President Goodluck Jonathan administration.

He however, urged government to urgently address the issue of new National Minimum Wage before the end of this first quarter, arguing that without effective demand by well-paid workforce, economic recovery would be a mirage for Nigeria.