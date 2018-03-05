The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - World Bank spends $6m on tech development in Nigeria – Osinbajo
5th March 2018 - Cholera kills two in Bauchi
5th March 2018 - Obasanjo, an outstanding nationalist – Okowa
5th March 2018 - Nasarawa Assembly passes amended 1968 Area Court law
5th March 2018 - Nigeria, Liberia $5m trade volume, too low, says Liberian President
5th March 2018 - Five feared killed by Fulani in Benue community
5th March 2018 - Man arrested for sodomising 13-yr-old boy in Jigawa
5th March 2018 - Ethiopia ruling coalition to nominate new PM
5th March 2018 - Ease of doing business in Nigeria: Presidential c’ittee ranks Katsina first
5th March 2018 - Orji Kalu hails Obasanjo at 81
Home / National / Obasanjo, an outstanding nationalist – Okowa

Obasanjo, an outstanding nationalist – Okowa

— 5th March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Monday, congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

Governor Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, eulogised the octogenarian for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the nation, describing him as an “outstanding patriot, a committed leader and a man of courage, whose gargantuan contributions towards the development, stability and growth of the country is legendary.

“On the occasion of your 81st birthday anniversary today Monday 5th of March, 2018, I write to heartily rejoice with you and your family on behalf of the Government and people of Delta State.

“In the past 81 years of a life of outstanding accomplishments and great personal fulfilment, you have not only served our nation at the highest levels with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication, you have also ensured peace and unity of our nation when you fought in the war front to keep Nigeria one.

“Till date you have continued to give yourself in the service of our fatherland through your nationalistic ideals,” the governor added.

The governor also noted that the legacies of the former Nigerian leader at various times in key infrastructures, economic reforms, banking consolidation, pension reforms as well as revitalisation of the telecoms industry through the introduction of the Global System for Mobile Telecommunications, GSM were the hallmarks of his administration.

Continuing, he said: “I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health and imbue you with His continued guidance, protection, and enduring provision.”

He wished Chief Obasanjo a very well deserved 81st birthday.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

World Bank spends $6m on tech development in Nigeria – Osinbajo

— 5th March 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government said on Monday that the World Bank has approved additional financing of $3 million to stimulate global competitiveness of raw materials for a diversified economy in Nigeria. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Technology and Innovation Expo in Abuja. The World Bank had in…

  • Cholera kills two in Bauchi

    — 5th March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Two persons have been confirmed dead in Bauchi State following an outbreak of cholera in the state. Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agenc , Ibrahim Gamawa, disclosed this on Monday, at a press briefing  held at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), in Bauchi. Gamawa said that out of 20…

  • Obasanjo, an outstanding nationalist – Okowa

    — 5th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Monday, congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 81st birthday. Governor Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, eulogised the octogenarian for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the nation, describing him as an “outstanding patriot, a…

  • Nasarawa Assembly passes amended 1968 Area Court law

    — 5th March 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed into law a bill for a law to amend the Area Courts law 1968 which made it clearly for the appointment of only graduates of law as Area Court judges in the state. Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, who announce the…

  • Nigeria, Liberia $5m trade volume, too low, says Liberian President

    — 5th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President George Weah of Liberia has described as ‘too low’, the current trade volume between both countries estimated to be at $5 million. President Weah, who spoke during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, admitted that his country’s economy was dwindling. He, however, acknowledged that it would…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online enquirers: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share