Obasanjo, an outstanding nationalist – Okowa

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Monday, congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

Governor Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, eulogised the octogenarian for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the nation, describing him as an “outstanding patriot, a committed leader and a man of courage, whose gargantuan contributions towards the development, stability and growth of the country is legendary.

“On the occasion of your 81st birthday anniversary today Monday 5th of March, 2018, I write to heartily rejoice with you and your family on behalf of the Government and people of Delta State.

“In the past 81 years of a life of outstanding accomplishments and great personal fulfilment, you have not only served our nation at the highest levels with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication, you have also ensured peace and unity of our nation when you fought in the war front to keep Nigeria one.

“Till date you have continued to give yourself in the service of our fatherland through your nationalistic ideals,” the governor added.

The governor also noted that the legacies of the former Nigerian leader at various times in key infrastructures, economic reforms, banking consolidation, pension reforms as well as revitalisation of the telecoms industry through the introduction of the Global System for Mobile Telecommunications, GSM were the hallmarks of his administration.

Continuing, he said: “I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health and imbue you with His continued guidance, protection, and enduring provision.”

He wished Chief Obasanjo a very well deserved 81st birthday.