The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
24th December 2016 - President Buhari’s Christmas message: Peace and Tolerance
24th December 2016 - Tension in Kaduna
24th December 2016 - President lauds military for capture of Boko Haram stronghold
24th December 2016 - Benin City: Christmas eve sees long lines at ATMs
24th December 2016 - Buhari condoles with Merkel following terror attack
24th December 2016 - White House explains rejection of Trump’s veto advice on UN’s Israel/Palestinian Resolution
24th December 2016 - Probing the death of corps members
24th December 2016 - Life has taught me not to depend on anybody – Princess Romeo Oghene
24th December 2016 - Jonathan lied about willingly conceding defeat to Buhari – Kenny Martins
24th December 2016 - Anger over murder of Temidayo, bride-to-be
Home / Cover / National / White House explains rejection of Trump’s veto advice on UN’s Israel/Palestinian Resolution

White House explains rejection of Trump’s veto advice on UN’s Israel/Palestinian Resolution

— 24th December 2016

Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama has explained why his administration rejected incoming President Donald Trump’s advice on the Friday’s UN Security Council’s resolution on Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, in a statement issued on Friday, said that the U.S. action was predicated on preserving the possibility of a two-State solution to the protracted Israeli-Palestine conflict.

President-elect Trump had on Thursday, pressured the U.S. to veto the Security Council’s Resolution initially sponsored by Egypt.

Following the pressure that Trump also reportedly put on the sponsor of the resolution, Egypt withdrew it and the vote was consequently delayed till Friday.

However, the resolution was put forward on Friday by Malaysia, New Zealand, Senegal and Venezuela and the 15-member Council adopted the resolution by a vote of 14 in favour and with one abstention – the U.S., which abstained from voting rather than veto the resolution.

“Today, the U.S.  acted with one primary objective in mind: to preserve the possibility of the two state solution, which every U.S. administration for decades has agreed is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

“Two states is the only way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace and security with its neighbors, and freedom and dignity for the Palestinian people.

“That future is now in jeopardy, with terrorism, violence and incitement continuing and unprecedented steps to expand settlements being advanced by avowed opponents of the two state solution.

“That is why we cannot in good conscience stand in the way of a resolution at the United Nations that makes clear that both sides must act now to preserve the possibility of peace,’

The statement  said further, “While we do not agree with every aspect of this Resolution, it rightly condemns violence and incitement and settlement activity and calls on both sides to take constructive steps to reverse current trends and advance the prospects for a two state solution.

“And it does not seek to impose on the parties a solution to the conflict. It preserves the ability for the parties to negotiate the end of conflict.”

The U.S. however, restated U.S.  the age-old friendship with Israel, stressing the administration’s unparalleled record of support” to the country.

“As a lifelong friend of Israel, I have taken every opportunity to speak out, or cast a vote, to protect its security and the chance for a peaceful future.

“This Administration is proud of what Israel’s leaders have called its unparalleled record of support for Israel’s security.

“This includes the largest military assistance package in history, defending Israel against any efforts to undermine its security or legitimacy in international fora, and steadfastly opposing boycotts, divestment campaigns and sanctions targeting the State of Israel.

“It is that very commitment to Israel’s long term security that we are standing up for today.

“We hope the parties will see this as a moment to urgently advance the peaceful and prosperous future they each deserve.”

It , however, noted that in spite of the resolution, dialogue between the two warring sides remained the lasting option.

“We all understand that reversing these disturbing trends on the ground will not itself bring an end to the conflict.

“That is why, over the past four years, I have spent countless hours engaged with the Israelis and Palestinians, countries in the region, and key stakeholders around the world, to explore and advance the prospects for peace.

“In the coming days, I will speak further to the vote in the Security Council today and share more detailed thoughts, drawn from the experience of the last several years, on the way ahead!” it stated.

(Source: NAN)

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

President Buhari’s Christmas message: Peace and Tolerance

— 24th December 2016

(By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has said it is possible for Nigerians to live in peace if only they learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority, and be their brothers’ keepers in word and deed. He said this in his Christmas message to Nigerians and Christians in particular, calling for prayers…

  • Tension in Kaduna

    — 24th December 2016

    OVER INCESSANT KILLINGS IN SOUTHERN PART EL-RUFAI HAS FAILED- PDP CHIEFTAIN POLITICIANS HAVE HIJACKED KILLINGS- FULANI LEADER EL-RUFAI SUES FOR PEACE By: ISMAIL OMIPIDAN In March 2015, towards the build to the April 2015 general elections, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, then, as All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, had while speaking on a Freedom Radio…

  • President lauds military for capture of Boko Haram stronghold

    — 24th December 2016

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obanloye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the leadership of the Armed Forces for the successful capture of terrorist sect Boko Haram’s enclave at  Sambisa Forest in Borno state. The President, who said the feat will go a long way in improving the security situation in the country, described the news as gratifying…

  • Benin City: Christmas eve sees long lines at ATMs

    — 24th December 2016

    Barely 24 hours to Christmas, residents of Benin city are keeping vigil in the banks to use Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). Most of the ATMs in the city on Saturday are reported to not be dispensing cash. Many of the residents told the News Agency of Nigeria that they had been in some of the…

  • Buhari condoles with Merkel following terror attack

    — 24th December 2016

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has called on ‎German Chancellor, Angela Merkel‎, to remain resolute following the terror attack in the country’s capital Berlin at the city’s Christmas market. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted the President as saying that the latest terror attacks on Germany are a…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351