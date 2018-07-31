– The Sun News
31st July 2018 - Obama and Biden reunite at Washington bakery that supports veterans
31st July 2018 - NPL revolves round risk management – Oduoza, Chairman, Nova Merchant Bank
31st July 2018 - Andy Murray rallies past Mackenzie McDonald in test of hip
31st July 2018 - Count Buhari out of Ortom’s crisis: Presidency
31st July 2018 - LeBron James opens school for challenged youth in hometown
31st July 2018 - Kogi PDP uncovers alleged plot to rig Lokoja/Kogi bye-election
31st July 2018 - We’ll not cede Kwara APC to double agents – Lai Mohammed
31st July 2018 - Paris Saint-Germain beat Atletico Madrid thanks to late Virgiliu Postolachi goal
31st July 2018 - NWC dissolves APC Kwara party exco
31st July 2018 - FRSC boss reads riot act to drivers’ schools
Dog Tag Bakery

Obama and Biden reunite at Washington bakery that supports veterans

— 31st July 2018

Former President Barack Obama and his vice president, Joe Biden, were spotted getting lunch Monday at Dog Tag Bakery in Washington, D.C., where they shook hands and took photos with workers and patrons.

According to its website, the Georgetown neighborhood bakery helps train and employ disabled veterans and also offers to support to military families. The pair, whose close-knit relationship during their White House tenure sparked numerous internet memes, praised the bakery for their work before leaving.

“What you guys are doing…that’s what makes us proud,” Obama said. “We so appreciate you guys.

And the bakery gave Obama and Biden a shoutout in a tweet, thanking them for their support.

READ ALSO LeBron James opens school for challenged youth in hometown

“Look who stopped by @DogTagBakery for lunch today!” the bakery said in a tweet. “Thank you @BarackObama and @JoeBiden for supporting our mission of empowering veterans with service-connected disabilities, military spouses, and military caregivers!”

Related Articles

NOVA MERCHANT

NPL revolves round risk management – Oduoza, Chairman, Nova Merchant Bank

— 31st July 2018

Omodele Adigun As many banks are bogged down in non-performing loans (NPLs), the Chairman of the newly launched Nova Merchant Bank, Mr. Phillips Oduoza, says euphoric lending is to blame for NPLs in most cases. According to him,“there is a trend in the market, everybody jumps into it and the risk management practices decline. And…

  • BUHARI

    Count Buhari out of Ortom’s crisis: Presidency

    — 31st July 2018

    NAN President Muhammadu Buhari will never be part of any unconstitutional act, the Presidency said, on Tuesday, in a blistering reaction to attempts by some political actors to link him with the unfolding political drama in Benue State. On Monday, eight members of the Benue Assembly threatened to begin an impeachment proceedings against Governor Samuel…

  • BYE ELECTION

    Kogi PDP uncovers alleged plot to rig Lokoja/Kogi bye-election

    — 31st July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has uncovered plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the forthcoming bye-election. In a statement by the party issued and signed by Kabiru Mohammed, on behalf of the Engr. Bashiru Abubakar campaign organisation, it alleged that the APC…

  • LAI MOHAMMED

    We’ll not cede Kwara APC to double agents – Lai Mohammed

    — 31st July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju,  Ilorin Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kwara State, would not cede the control and leadership of the party in the state to double agents. In a statement issued, in Ilorin, on Monday, Alhaji Mohammed said that the decision…

  • KWARA

    NWC dissolves APC Kwara party exco

    — 31st July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) (NWC) has dissolved the Executive of the Kwara state chapter. In a resolution signed by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, the party said a caretaker committee led by Bashir Bolarinwa shall be appointed to head the…

Share