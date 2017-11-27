The Sun News
Oba of Benin urges preservation of traditional values

27th November 2017

Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has underscored the need to revive and sustain at the grassroots time-tested traditional norms and values that bind Nigerians together, in order to build a better society.

Oba Ewuare II said this at the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar III in Sokoto on Monday.

“Our traditional institutions are the custodians of values and norms as they play important roles, especially at the grassroots.

“Our country has been faced with a lot of security challenges and therefore, it is very important to remind our people of the traditional norms and values that bind us together for a better Nigeria”

He lauded the untiring efforts of the sultan at building bridges of unity and understanding, in order to restore the harmony of the good old days.

“We are confident that the long-lasting relationship will bring hope and understanding among the people of the two kingdoms.’’

He urged the Abubakar to intensify efforts at maintaining peaceful co-existence between the Sokoto Caliphate and Benin Kingdom that dated back to many centuries.

Oba Ewuare II noted that the long-standing peace between the two kingdoms served as a stabilising factor at this critical time when, the country is in dire need of peace, understanding and development.

He called for the continued support of both kingdoms to the government, in order to promote peace and security.

Responding, Abubakar said that the  Oba’s visit was symbolic in the light of the fact that two different cultures were coming together to further cement the bond of unity between the peoples of Sokoto and Benin.

“The sight of an Oba could be a lifetime experience; it is a great privilege for those that are here, as some may not have an opportunity to meet with him again throughout their life time.

He said that the visit of the oba signified a blessing, adding that the exchange of royal visits across the nation would go a long way towards identifying those things that the people share in common and de-emphasise those that divide them.

“We will get up from our deep slumber and stay strong with our leaderships,” he said, emphasising the need to preserve traditions and customs.

(Source: NAN)

