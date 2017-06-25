Oba of Benin urges muslims to pray for leaders

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has felicitated with the entire Edo Muslim community on the occasion of Eid el Fitri, marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In his message, the Benin Monarch reminded Muslims of the significance of the 30-day fasting, and charged them to reflect on the social, economic and political problems confronting Nigeria and think of ways of surmounting them.

He further harped on the need for all Muslims to pray for good health, well-being, wisdom and understanding for the nation’s leaders so that they would be able to pilot the affairs of the country on the path of unity, peace and progress.

The royal father cautioned Muslim faithful against any act capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria and urged them to co-exist peacefully and harmoniously with Nigerians and foreigners in the country.