The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - BREAKING: INEC announces date for Anambra Central Senatorial election
23rd November 2017 - Okowa makes case for more women in politics
23rd November 2017 - Markets, shops in Oko shut down for Ekwueme
23rd November 2017 - FG restates commitment to rebuild Northeast
23rd November 2017 - Dambazzau, Oyo-Ita, Malami deny reinstating Maina
23rd November 2017 - Reps to investigate 9Mobile take over of Etisalat
23rd November 2017 - Nigeria working with Germany to reabsorb illegal migrants
23rd November 2017 - Shell, bio-bean and coffee-drinkers collaborate to help power London’s buses
23rd November 2017 - Oba of Benin to FG: Help us insecurity overwhelms Obaseki
23rd November 2017 - Enugu PDP faults APC chieftain on attack claim
Home / Cover / National / Oba of Benin to FG: Help us insecurity overwhelms Obaseki

Oba of Benin to FG: Help us insecurity overwhelms Obaseki

— 23rd November 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Oba of Benin Omo N’oba Ewuare ll has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the aid of Edo State in tackling insecurity in the state as the governor, Godwin Obaseki is clearly overwhelmed.

He also called on the relevant authorities to reflect on the roles played by the traditional institution in the Nigerian constitution

The Benin monarch who made his position known on Thursday when he called on President Buhari at the Aso Rock villa in Abuja, said it is sad that the role of traditional rulers who play a stabilizing and developmental role particularly at the grassroots is not captured in the country’s law books.

In an address made available to newsmen after a private meeting with the president, the Oba of Benin said the traditional institution in Nigeria is ready to offer support to efforts by government to strengthen the unity and development of the nation.

The Benin monarch also seized the opportunity of the visit to draw the attention of the President to some development issues that need urgent attention in Edo State.

He called for the completion of the Benin -Auchi road dualization project, provision of tight security as well as curtailing human trafficking activities in Edo State.

The monarch said, “Mr. President, what you are yet to do for us includes the areas of more infrastructural development, security, human trafficking and to complete Benin-Auchi road dualization.

Human trafficking incidents are not reducing and what NGOs are doing is merely palliative and at best scratching the surface. Some NGOs may even be in business for themselves. Federal government needs to assist Edo state to develop low to medium scale cluster industries or establish factories in each LGAs to reduce unemployment and prompt urban to rural migration in order to decongest the centre for a very holistic development in Edo state.”

The monarch commended President Buhari’s effort in tackling insecurity in the country.

According to him, “In Edo state, security issues seemed to be multidimensional. In addition to the prevailing criminal activities of cultist killings, kidnappings etc, the activities of the so-called community development associations are crippling the economy of our state even much more.

“The Benin traditional authority has been relentlessly tackling the menace of community development associations that earned for themselves the disreputable name of community destructive associations. These networks of groups attack and are systematically destroying the normative and value system of our society and heritage. Their evil practices scare investors away.

“Our governor and the people of Edo state need more support from the federal government to effectively and decisively tackle the security challenges in our state. May I use this opportunity to appeal to your Excellency to kindly assist our state governor in dealing with the security challenges in the state.

“Finally, traditional rulers in the country play stabilising and developmental roles in the country particularly when there is crisis brewing at the grassroots. It is sad that the role of traditional rulers is yet to be reflected in the constitution of the country. Nigeria is a country strongly rooted in cultural blues and norms. May I use this opportunity to reassure government that traditional institutions will be used to strengthen the unity and development of Nigeria.

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 23rd November 2017 at 6:23 pm
    Reply

    Only Niger Delta Republic will handle Edo State needs in this 21st century world. Defending Niger Delta Republic in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, is irreversible. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 23rd November 2017 at 6:57 pm
    Reply

    Natives of this territory will not beg again for their needs. Liberation of the natives has comes, Freedom of the natives has come- it is irreversible- South East, South South, South West, North East, Middle Belt etc. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: INEC announces date for Anambra Central Senatorial election

— 23rd November 2017

The Anambra Central Senatorial re-run elections will hold on January 13, 2018, so the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced.   INEC National Commission, Mr Solomon Soyebi, revealed this to Channels Television on Thursday during his appearance on Politics Today.     Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in…

  • Okowa makes case for more women in politics

    — 23rd November 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba DELTA State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has advocated the need for more women to be encouraged to hold elective positions. Okowa made the call during the campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Ika South, Ika North-East and Aniocha North local government areas of the state preparatory for the…

  • Markets, shops in Oko shut down for Ekwueme

    — 23rd November 2017

      Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awk Oko community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State and country home of the late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme was Thursday shut down as commercial and social activities were paralyzed in the town. The polytechnic town was a shadow of itself as all the shops, markets, artisan…

  • FG restates commitment to rebuild Northeast

    — 23rd November 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The federal government, has said it would not relent in its determination to rebuild the northeast of the country. Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba-Ibrahim, gave the assurance during a bilateral meeting with the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Dr Bandar M.H. Hajjar, in Istanbul, Turkey, on…

  • Dambazzau, Oyo-Ita, Malami deny reinstating Maina

    — 23rd November 2017

        From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja It was a case of buck-passing at the investigative hearing conducted by the House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating allegations of the re-appearance and reinstatement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina into the federal civil service. The 2-day hearing by the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share