Oba of Benin tasks Immigration on Nigeria’s porous borders

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

‎The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has called on the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to come up with proposal on how the country’s porous borders could be closed to checkmate the influx of suspected terrorists into the country.

He made the call when he played host to Comptroller of Immigration Service, Edo State Command, in his palace in Benin-City.

The monarch said the porosity of the borders have left much to be desired and that no country in the world would leave its border opened without proper security measure in place to restrict and monitor those who leave and enter into the country.

In the words of the monarch, “We want you to come with the proposal on how you can police the borders because our borders are too porous. No country can leave its borders so porous. You see what president Trump is trying to do with Mexico”, he said.

He said those posing as herdsmen are those driven from war torn countries and are found in all our villages, adding that Immigration Service must work with other sister agencies to monitor and fish them out in the country.

The traditional ruler said the palace will welcome any proposal from the Nigeria Immigration Service on how our borders can be adequately policed.

Earlier, the Comptroller of Immigrations, Edo State Command, Kayode EniOlorunda, said he was in the palace to seek royal blessings.

He said he would concentrate on three main areas for efficient service delivery, which are passport administration, local government area divisional Immigration Officer and migration.

He said the steps taken by the monarch in tackling human trafficking in the state is highly commendable.

“Permit me your Royal Majesty to acknowledge the effort you are making to address the issue of irregular migration in the state.

“Your recent stern directive to the traditional rulers and priests in the state on human trafficking is highly commendable. This has gone to show that your Royal Majesty is not unaware of the ills of human trafficking and the negative image the menace is giving Nigeria, particularly Edo state”, he said.

Kayode reiterated the Comptroller-General’s decision to stem the tide of migration in the country.

“Let me here reiterate the continuous commitment of my Comptroller-General to abate the trend of this menace and this he has again demonstrated in his recent enlightenment/information handbook “Passport to Safe Migration” which will soon be launched in Benin-City”, he said.