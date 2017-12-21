Oba of Benin suspends village head, 3 others over assault, disobedience

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has suspended the Odionwere of Egbirhe, Napoleon Oduware Omobude, and three others from functioning as leaders of the village.

The others suspended were Vincent Ugiakha, Frederick Omo Igbinidu and Patrick Obayuwana.

Their suspension, pronounced at Ogue-Emanton, it was gathered, was because they assaulted palace emissaries sent by the Oba to demarcate the boundary between Egbirhe and Okhoromi.

The suspended Odionwere and elders of Egbirhe were also said to have disobeyed the directive of the palace, which forbids them from having anything to do in the Elders Council Hall ‘Oguedion’ in the village.

Meanwhile, the Oba has directed the next-in-command, Douglas Igbinidu, to assume the position of Odionwere with immediate effect, to be assisted by Jolly Owie, Godwin Enodumwenben Omorotionmwan and Solomon Owie.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, Desmond Agbama, Igbinidu was advised to join hands with palace chiefs to ensure peaceful and lasting resolution of the boundary dispute between Egbirhe and Okhoromi.