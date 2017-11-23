The Sun News
Oba of Benin makes historic visit to Abuja

— 23rd November 2017

His Royal Majesty, Omo N, ‘Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolor, Oba Ewuare II- Oba of Benin, on Wednesday made an historic visit to Abuja after his coronation in October 2016.

The Oba who arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 5:05p.m., was received by some Benin traditional chiefs, prominent Benin indigenes and friends.

Chief Odigie Oyegun, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the Edo indigene at the Airport to receive the Monarch, said that the visit by the Oba was historic being his first after his coronation.

“The Oba’s visit is bringing peace, hope to the country and change in the nation.

“Everybody is here as you can see came to give him a rosy welcome. It is an historic occurrence, our new Oba, a unique Oba with a unique culture.

“We also have a unique president in the person of Muhammadu Buhari with a unique way of doing things. A lot of good things will come out of this visit,’’he said.

Similarly, Mr Johnson Agbonayinma, a member of the House of Representatives, said the Edo indigenes in Abuja are excited to welcome the Oba which he described as caring.

“There is a saying that if you do not value what you have, somebody else will help you devalue it.

“I value my traditional Institution and all I can do is to tell my Honourable colleagues, friends of Edo to let them know that we have a caring King.

“I am happy to see the crowd that came to receive the Oba; I ask God to bless them and the chiefs as well.

“This is to tell you that our Oba is one who deserves all the respect accorded to him without being sentimental.

“It is a glorious day as his mission is to also show appreciation to all those who supported him during his coronation.

“It will be an honour to understand that we have an Oba who cares about the unity of the country.

Also Mr Dickson Omoregie, the President of Benin community in Abuja described the visit as a multi-dimensional as he would move from one place to another to appreciate those that supported him during his coronation.

“That is why he is starting here in Abuja to visit his children, we are delighted to receive him.

“When your daddy comes to visit you, you are so excited; It is a joyful day for us Edo people in Abuja.’’

Also, Mr Osazuwa Imasuen described the Oba as a man of the people, a highly trained diplomat who knows the value of friendship.

“We are glad to receive the Oba as he brings us peace and goodwill,’’he said.
Traditional dancers from Benin Kingdom and Abuja thrilled the crowd who came to receive the Oba. (NAN)

Post Views: 19
