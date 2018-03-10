The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Oba of Benin curses human traffickers, cultists in Edo

Oba of Benin curses human traffickers, cultists in Edo

— 10th March 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday, placed curses on those aiding and abetting human trafficking in the state. He also cursed native doctors who subject victims to oaths of secrecy, violators of the order banning Community Development Associations and others whose business is to initiate the sons and daughters of the land into various cult groups.
Those who took part in the swearing exercise were the Ohen Okhuae, Ohen Ovia, Ohen noriyekeogba, Ohen Ake, Ohen Niwuo, Native Doctors, Ohen Sango,  Odionwere, Iwueki and the  Enigies.
Oba Ewuare said those aiding and abetting human trafficking through the use of black magic and subjecting them to satanic oaths should desist from it henceforth or face the wrath of the gods.
“You native doctors whose business is to subject people to the oath of secrecy and encouraging this evil act on the land, you have to repent, stop doing it. This is not a joking matter and if you do not repent, you have to wait for the repercussion”, he said.
He said the palace is not against native doctors but frowns at those who use such to perpetrate evil in the land through aiding and abetting human trafficking in the state. “We want to use this medium to tell those who are under any oath of secrecy that they are now free. We revoke the oath today”, he prayed.
The royal father said the interest of the palace is to work for the development and progress of the state and that all hands must be on deck to work towards that direction by doing what is right.
“What the Palace stands for is peace and the development of the state.
I want to use this medium to tell you that the act of using charms to aid trafficking, the palace seriously frowns at it. We want us to join hands together to fight against human trafficking in the land”, he said.

