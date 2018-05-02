Oba of Benin commends Guinness for using royal symbol as brand

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, on Wednesday commended Guinness Nigeria Plc, for using the monarch’s royal symbols as its logo for the beer company’s new brand product, Royal Kingdom Premium Lager beer.

The king gave the commendation when Guinness management paid him a courtesy call at his palace in Benin City.

The royal father said it is interesting to see a product bearing the symbols of royalty, adding that such symbols will endear customers to the product.

According to him, “It is indeed interesting to see a product with royal symbols. It was quite surprising to me.”

“I am sure beer drinkers will like it, no doubt. You will make a fortune from it because of the royal symbols on it,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman, Guinness Nigeria, Mr Babatunde Savage, told the monarch that he was in his palace to introduce the product to him and to seek his blessings.

Addressing newsmen shortly after meeting with the monarch, Mr Savage said Guinness has been the largest employer of labour in the state.

“As you know, Guinness Nigeria Plc is the largest employer of labour in Edo State and we have been here since 1974 when we had our first brewery.

“We had the second brewery in 1982 and we have been bringing innovative products, which actually take their origin from here.

“And we have been having a lot of values added to various communities in this place, and we are very proud to do that because we believe it is a good business to actually add value to the community which you live and work; and you will remember that just recently we launched a lot of products.

“Recently, just a few days ago, we launched a brand new product called the Royal Kingdom Premium Lager, which is a lager produced here, using local raw materials here, and produced by the people for the people.

“It is something we believe that the Edo people will be very happy with. Indeed, to be their own, they will own it and cherish it.

“Guinness Nigeria will continue to ensure that the heritage and the custom and value system of Edo State and the beauty of the people here is actually attained in the way we operate in these communities,” the chairman said.