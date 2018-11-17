ON Saturday, November 10, the high and mighty gathered in Ugboland to felicitate with Oba (Dr.) Frederick Obateru Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugboland as he marked his 9th coronation anniversary.

It was a grand celebration as the influential monarch spared no cost to make the day memorable.

Amid the fanfare, Oba Akinruntan used the occasion to present to his guests the giant strides he has achieved since ascending the throne of his forefathers.

Oba Akinruntan is one of the richest and most flamboyant traditional rulers in the country. Blessed with a meek nature, Oba Akinruntan never looks down on his subjects.

The Chairman of Obat Oil, one of Nigeria’s indigenous oil conglomerates, sees wealth as God-given and which must be used for the uplift of humanity.

This explains why he throws his palace door wide open to his subjects. A holder of the Commander of the Order of Niger, Oba Akinruntan, despite all he has achieved in life never ceases to pray fervently to his creator.