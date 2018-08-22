OAU suspends 6 students over cultism

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has suspended six students of the institution for being members of a secret cult.

Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Biodun Olarewaju, who disclosed this said that the university authority got an intelligent information on July 2 that two students of the institution had earlier been forcefully initiated into a secret cult outside the campus.

Determined to unravel the crime, the university’s Security Unit began prompt preliminary investigation and arrested 12 students in connection with the crime.

Olanrewaju said they were handed over to the Osun State Police Command for a more professional investigation. In the process, six of the students admitted to being members of the cult and were consequently suspended.

The suspended students include: Onyekwusi Praise Chinemerem, Ojo Abiodun Olamide, Ude John Oladoye, Tobi Olakunmi, Ayeyi Damilola Ayomide and Davis Jesulayomi Olakunle.

A statement by Olarewaju read in part, “In its avowed commitment and zero tolerance against cultism and other anti-social behaviours, the management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has suspended six students of the Institution who confirmed their membership of a secret cult.

“It will be recalled that on Monday, 2nd of July, 2018, information was received by the university management that two students of the institution, against their will, were forcefully initiated into cultism outside the university campus.

“Promptly, the Security Unit of the university swung into action and, after a thorough preliminary investigation, 12 students of the university were apprehended and handed over to the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Police to assist with further professional investigation.

“A special release signed by the University Registrar, Mrs. Magaret Omosule, stated that after the investigation of the suspected students by the Nigeria Police, the University, today, 20th August, 2018, received a detailed report of the Police findings where it was confirmed that six students of the university had admitted their membership of proscribed groups, thus breaching their Matriculation Oath, Code of Conduct and other pertinent university regulations.

“Accordingly, and in accordance with the relevant statutes, the following students have been suspended, pending the outcome of investigations by the appropriate Students’ Disciplinary Committee. They are: Onyekwusi Praise Chinemerem, Matriculation number ASE / 2014/218; Ojo Abiodun Olamide, Matriculation number MCB /2012 /149; Ude John Matriculation number; Ase /2015 /362; Oladoye Tobi Olakunmi, Matriculation number EGL /2014/ 383; Ayeyi Damilola Ayomide, Matriculation number EGL /2016 /075 ; Davis Jesulayomi Olakunle, Matriculation number EGL / 2014 /207.

“Management hereby uses this medium to assure the university community and all other stakeholders, most especially the students populace that adequate measures have been put in place to secure lives and property and ensure a peaceful environment for all residents on the university estate.

“As it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to protect the university from persons with criminal intentions, members of the university community are advised to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious activities which could undermine the peaceful co-existence of members of the university community,” the statement read.