– The Sun News
Latest
22nd August 2018 - OAU suspends 6 students over cultism
22nd August 2018 - Isuikwuato/Umunneochi 2019: Amiable Amobi in the spotlight
22nd August 2018 - No increase in corps members’ allowance yet – Minister
22nd August 2018 - We were marooned in desert –Libyan returnee
22nd August 2018 - Enenche advises Nigerians on dangers of idleness
22nd August 2018 - Cross River NMA threatens to withdraw services
22nd August 2018 - Man arrested for stabbing two younger brothers to death
22nd August 2018 - Iwuanyanwu’s terminal illness: It’s painful knowing my husband won’t survive — Widow
22nd August 2018 - Esan youths attack Obaseki’s convoy
22nd August 2018 - Dickson extols late mum’s virtues
Home / National / OAU suspends 6 students over cultism
CULTISM

OAU suspends 6 students over cultism

— 22nd August 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has suspended six students of the institution for being members of a secret cult.

Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Biodun Olarewaju, who disclosed this said that the university authority got an intelligent information on July 2 that two students of the institution had earlier been forcefully initiated  into a secret cult outside the campus.

Determined to unravel the crime, the university’s Security Unit began prompt preliminary investigation and arrested 12 students in connection with the crime.

Olanrewaju said they were handed over to the Osun State Police Command for a more professional investigation. In the process, six of the students admitted to being members of the cult and were consequently suspended.

READ ALSO: Isuikwuato/Umunneochi 2019: Amiable Amobi in the spotlight

The suspended students include: Onyekwusi Praise Chinemerem, Ojo Abiodun Olamide, Ude John Oladoye, Tobi Olakunmi, Ayeyi Damilola Ayomide and Davis Jesulayomi Olakunle.

A statement by Olarewaju read in part, “In its avowed commitment and zero tolerance against cultism and other anti-social behaviours, the management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife,  has suspended six students of the Institution who confirmed their membership of a secret cult.

“It will be recalled that on Monday,  2nd of July, 2018,  information was received by the university management that two students of the institution, against their will, were forcefully initiated into cultism outside the university campus.

“Promptly, the Security Unit of the university swung into action and, after a thorough preliminary investigation, 12 students of the university were apprehended and handed over to the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Police to assist with further professional investigation.

“A special release signed by the University Registrar,  Mrs.  Magaret Omosule, stated that after the investigation of the suspected students by the Nigeria Police, the University, today, 20th August, 2018, received a detailed report of the Police findings where it was confirmed that six students of the university had admitted their membership of proscribed groups, thus breaching their Matriculation Oath, Code of Conduct and other pertinent university regulations.

“Accordingly, and in accordance with the relevant statutes, the following students have been suspended, pending the outcome of investigations by the appropriate Students’ Disciplinary Committee. They are: Onyekwusi Praise Chinemerem,  Matriculation number ASE / 2014/218; Ojo Abiodun Olamide,  Matriculation number MCB /2012 /149; Ude John Matriculation number; Ase /2015 /362; Oladoye Tobi Olakunmi, Matriculation number EGL /2014/ 383; Ayeyi Damilola Ayomide,  Matriculation number EGL /2016 /075 ; Davis Jesulayomi Olakunle,  Matriculation number EGL / 2014 /207.

READ ALSO: No increase in corps members’ allowance yet – Minister

“Management hereby uses this medium to assure the university community and all other stakeholders, most especially the students populace that adequate measures have been put in place to secure lives and property and ensure a peaceful environment for all residents on the university estate.

“As it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to protect the university from persons with criminal intentions, members of the university community are advised to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious activities which could undermine the peaceful co-existence of members of the university community,” the statement read.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CULTISM

OAU suspends 6 students over cultism

— 22nd August 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has suspended six students of the institution for being members of a secret cult. Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Biodun Olarewaju, who disclosed this said that the university authority got an intelligent information on July 2 that two students of…

  • AMOBI

    Isuikwuato/Umunneochi 2019: Amiable Amobi in the spotlight

    — 22nd August 2018

    “We forget that we get to actively choose who we let into our lives and that we have the power to kick people out just as we have the power to invite people” The news of the mission was received with 3Rs to achieve a 4th R. The 4Rs in this context means   that is…

  • MINISTER

    No increase in corps members’ allowance yet – Minister

    — 22nd August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Against the reports that the stipends of the members of the National Youth Services Corps (NYSC) has been increased to N49, 800, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) said it has not received any proposal for the said increment. Also the hope of Nigerian workers for a new minimum wage this year might…

  • IOM

    We were marooned in desert –Libyan returnee

    — 22nd August 2018

    Sunday Ani One of the irregular migrants who came back recently from Libya through the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Mr. Ephraim Okundolor, has revealed how he survived in the desert. He described his experience as very bloody and one that he would not wish his worst enemy. He thanked the IOM…

  • ENENCHE

    Enenche advises Nigerians on dangers of idleness

    — 22nd August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Wife of the Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Center, Dr. Becky Enenche, has advised Nigerians on the dangers of laziness. Speaking during the 9am service held yesterday at the Church’s headquarters, in Abuja, Enenche said laziness or idleness was the doorway to bondage. Enenche made reference to the August 20, 2018, Daily…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share