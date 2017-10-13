The Sun News
Latest
13th October 2017 - OAU suspends 4 students over misconduct
13th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Buhari to attend APC final campaign
13th October 2017 - Ogun PDP chieftains in secret meeting with Obasanjo
13th October 2017 - Ikpeazu, Odumakin carpet Adesina on restructuring
13th October 2017 - NAFOWA trains over 800 women, youths on skill acquisition
13th October 2017 - Bauchi gov’s wife, NAFOWA to partner on skill acquisition, women empowerment
13th October 2017 - Edo govt. reduces 2017 budget estimate by 16.49%
13th October 2017 - World Food Day: OXFAM working towards food security
13th October 2017 - HAPPENING NOW: Buhari in meeting with Ohanaeze, SE govs
13th October 2017 - Resident doctors give 10-day strike notice to UCH management
Home / Cover / National / OAU suspends 4 students over misconduct

OAU suspends 4 students over misconduct

— 13th October 2017

From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo
Management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile – Ife, has suspended four students for alleged  involvement in criminal activities.

The school also said the students we’re found culpable of breach of the code of conduct for the university community as well as violation of their matriculation oath.
The Sun gathered that the suspended students had been ordered to vacate the campus with immediate effect.
They have also been banned from  participating in any activities of the university, either within or outside the campus.
The affected students are Omole Ayodele of the Department of Civil Engineering, Jacob Grace (Law),  Udeh John of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences as well as Oluwalade Babatunde of the  Department of English Language.
The Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, who disclosed this Friday in a statement, said  that the students led a couple of other persons in protest and violently disrupted academic and extra curricular activities by forcefully chasing other students out of the lecture halls under the pretext of demonstrating against  alleged unsatisfactory power supply to the campus.
Olarewaju added that the suspended students also connived with other persons and vandalised commercial vehicles belonging to the members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ile Ife.
He said they also drove two other vehicles and a Cabstar van fully loaded with the members of their groups to Moore Police Station where other students who were being interrogated by the police  were forcefully released by the groups.
The statement added that the criminal aspect of the students’ conducts had been referred to the police for appropriate action.
Also, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, after a careful review of the facts and circumstances of the matter, approved the suspension of the students, pending police investigation and until the crisis has been resolved.
However, the university’s management has advised law abiding students to concentrate on their studies and shun any acts or utterances capable of festering crisis that could elongate the academic calendar beyond the stipulated period.

Post Views: 19
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OAU suspends 4 students over misconduct

— 13th October 2017

From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile – Ife, has suspended four students for alleged  involvement in criminal activities. The school also said the students we’re found culpable of breach of the code of conduct for the university community as well as violation of their matriculation oath. The Sun gathered…

  • Anambra guber: Buhari to attend APC final campaign

    — 13th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has given his word that he will be at the final campaign in Anambra State ahead of the gubernatorial elections scheduled for November 18. The Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, made the disclosure to State House Correspondents after he and the flagbearer of All Progressive Congress candidate,…

  • Ogun PDP chieftains in secret meeting with Obasanjo

    — 13th October 2017

      From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ogun State, on Friday, paid a visit to the Abeokuta residence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The party chieftains, led by the caretaker committee chairman of PDP in the state, Tunde Odanye, arrived Obasanjo’s Hilltop Residence, Abeokuta, around 1000a.m. and later…

  • Ikpeazu, Odumakin carpet Adesina on restructuring

    — 13th October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja There was hair splitting in Abuja Friday as the Abia State governor,  Okezie Ikpeazu and Afenifere spokesman,  Yinka Odumakin took positions at variance with the president’s spokesman,  Femi Adesina over restructuring. The stage for exchange of thoughts on the vexed issue of the future of Nigeria was in Abuja at a…

  • NAFOWA trains over 800 women, youths on skill acquisition

    — 13th October 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI The Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) has trained over 800 women and youths in different skill acquisition and vocational programmes across the country in the last two years. Wife of the Chief of Air Staff and the National President of NAFOWA, Hajia Hafsat Sadique Abubakar disclosed this, on Friday,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share