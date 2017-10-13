OAU suspends 4 students over misconduct

From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile – Ife, has suspended four students for alleged involvement in criminal activities.

The school also said the students we’re found culpable of breach of the code of conduct for the university community as well as violation of their matriculation oath.

The Sun gathered that the suspended students had been ordered to vacate the campus with immediate effect.

They have also been banned from participating in any activities of the university, either within or outside the campus.

The affected students are Omole Ayodele of the Department of Civil Engineering, Jacob Grace (Law), Udeh John of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences as well as Oluwalade Babatunde of the Department of English Language.

The Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, who disclosed this Friday in a statement, said that the students led a couple of other persons in protest and violently disrupted academic and extra curricular activities by forcefully chasing other students out of the lecture halls under the pretext of demonstrating against alleged unsatisfactory power supply to the campus.

Olarewaju added that the suspended students also connived with other persons and vandalised commercial vehicles belonging to the members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ile Ife.

He said they also drove two other vehicles and a Cabstar van fully loaded with the members of their groups to Moore Police Station where other students who were being interrogated by the police were forcefully released by the groups.

The statement added that the criminal aspect of the students’ conducts had been referred to the police for appropriate action.

Also, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, after a careful review of the facts and circumstances of the matter, approved the suspension of the students, pending police investigation and until the crisis has been resolved.

However, the university’s management has advised law abiding students to concentrate on their studies and shun any acts or utterances capable of festering crisis that could elongate the academic calendar beyond the stipulated period.