OAU professor suspended by university for sexual misconduct

A professor at the centre of a sexual harassment sex-for-marks scandal, Mr Richard Akindele, has been suspended by his university, having been found culpable and liable of serious misconduct by an investigative committee set up to look into the allegations.

Akindele, a professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, was put on an indefinite suspension by the institution, as contained in a statement by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Eyitope Ogunbodede, detailing the results of the investigation.

The scandal came to light after a leaked audio recording of a phone conversation between Akindele and a female postgraduate student became public.

The full statement of the University reads: