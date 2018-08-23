Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food and Identity.” Hosted by the Institute of Cultural Studies (ICS) of the university, the event attracted eminent dignitaries from different parts of the world including tourists, traditional rulers, business technocrats, academics, government officials and students. It was witnessed by the Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Ibibio, Igala, Urhobo, Ishan, Itsekiri, Nupe, Tiv tribes among several others who had a feel of their cultures and traditions in the context of their indigenous foods. Two months ago, the logo of the festival was unveiled by Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

READ ALSO: African Drums Festival: Ooni, Alaafin, Alake, Dickson, Soyinka task FG on tourism development The programme was aimed at showcasing the Nigerian “Africanness” in the context of indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health needs. It was also intended to draw the consciousness of the different tribes (of people) to the need to maximize the potentialities of their indigenous foods with a view to promoting their cultures and traditions. The Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, stressed that indigenous foods, instead of chemicalised foods, especially junks, contributed greatly to a healthy living.

He disclosed that OAU would continue to promote the food festival to project the culture and tradition of the people and orientate them towards enjoying indigenous foods: “It was against this backdrop that the Institute of Cultural Studies initiated the food festival which had come to stay in the university’s sociocultural preoccupations as an annual event. The festival aims at showcasing the rich diversity in Nigerian Cuisine and delicacies, thereby creating awareness on Nigeria’s rich food culture and tradition and it inestimable values to human life.” The celebration was marked by cultural dances, music, theatrical activities, adult and children’s cooking corner, food competition, food tasting, symposium art and photo exhibition.