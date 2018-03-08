OASIS empowers Lagos widows

President of OASIS Women Organisation, (OWOG), Ayinba Mojisola Adams, has charged the Federal Government to look into the condition of Nigerian widows and help change the quality of their lives.

Ayinba Adams, who spoke recently at the 2018 edition of the annual widows’ empowerment and luncheon of the organisation in Ikeja, Lagos, said the problems associated with widowhood in the country were way beyond the capacity of the widows. She recounted that her group had, since its inception nine years ago, been empowering about 200 widows annually across the country.

“I am grateful to God for giving me the grace to touch the lives of these widows positively since 2009 when OASIS was established as a non-governmental organisation,” she said. “It has not been that easy, but we thank God for the lives of our sponsors who are always there for us.”

She said she was driven by the passion to make positive impact in the lives of the less- privileged in society, including widows and vulnerable children.

“Today, we are giving the widows foodstuff for their upkeep. We are presenting them with grinding machines, sewing machines and other household items to change their lives and make them self-reliant,” she said.

The beneficiaries included Mrs. Balogun, Bola Abiola, Yetunde Bello, Omowunmi David, and many others.

In her keynote address, titled “What Makes Her a Woman,” human rights activist and president of Women Arise, Mrs. Joe Okei-Odumakin, spoke about the various qualities of a woman, noting that the woman had been specially blessed by God. She expressed concern that many Nigerian women have continued to suffer domestic violence across the country.

“A good family should have a peaceful and happy home; happiness should radiate in the home. A woman should be tenderly. She should be a nurturer, and she should be kind-hearted. She is a survivor and a rallying point to her husband, a great manager and a leader par excellence. We always see the aura of the woman in the home. But it is sad that, in Nigeria, many women face difficult times in their homes. I am challenging everybody here to be the change you want the world to be. Don’t underestimate your little help. Get involved to make a difference. We must always stand firm, we must always be determined to change our world.

“Our women should train their children and take care of their husbands. That is their God-given responsibility. OASIS is rendering a selfless service to humanity and we can all support the good initiatives,” she said.

A medical expert, Mrs. Oki, gave health tips on how to avoid hypertension, which she described as one of the most dangerous conditions affecting the populace.

Chairman on the occasion, Chief Lai Omotola, in his speech, charged all the beneficiaries to see the empowerment programme as an opportunity to get to the next level.

Among dignitaries at the event were Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland Gani Adams, Ogun State commissioner for tourism, Muyiwa Oladipo, Onigbaye of Igbaye, Oba Moronfoye Joseph, Prof. Kolawole Raheem, Chief Bolaji Thomas and Chief (Mrs.)Bamidele Hossein.