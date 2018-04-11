Oando shareholders accuse SEC of frustrating probe

Chinwendu Obienyi

As the crisis rocking Oando Plc continued unabated, shareholders of the company yesterday accused the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of shielding the company from probe and has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to intervene in the interest of Nigerians and the larger economy.

The investors, under the aegis of Proactive Shareholders Association of Nigeria (PROSAN), Trusted Shareholders Association of Nigeria (TSAN), Dedicated Shareholders, among others, appealed to Buhari to intervene and save Nigeria from further ridicule in the international community.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the shareholders advised President Buhari to intervene and stop the impression around the world that corruption is alive in Nigeria.

The group accused the current leadership of SEC of doing nothing concerning the Oando issue.

National Coordinator, PROSAN, Taiwo Oderinde, said: “Contrary to the impression out there, the forensic audit is not on. They are only buying time. Poor and helpless Nigerian shareholders are suffering and dying with SEC doing nothing to help them.”