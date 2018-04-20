The Sun News
Oando

Oando Plc: Transaction volume surges to N185.48m

— 20th April 2018

…As NSE ASI rebounds 0.25%

Chinwendu Obienyi

Oando shares sustained their bullish run yesterday bolstered by the removal of a technical suspension placed on the security, as volume of shares traded at the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) stood at 185.48 million. 

Daily Sun investigations reveal that its share price also appreciated from N6.30 to N9.60 after four days of trading on the nation’s bourse after NSE commenced full trading on the company’s shares on the directive of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 12.  

Analysts have attributed the positive sentiment to improved earnings and revenue, noting that the price gain is getting to a point of equilibrium.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Chief Executive Officer, Cowry Assets Limited, Johnson Chukwu, said that investors took position after its technical suspension was lifted. 

He said, “prior to the technical suspension of its shares, the price of that stock suffered severe haemorrhage to the point that it dropped to as low as N5.99 when it was suspended. Right now, with the lifting of its suspension, investors are now taking position and since the stock has been gaining 10 per cent, it rose sufficiently that investors are now ready to sell and that is why the gain was about 6 per cent because the price is getting to a point where supply will meet the demand, hence the level of volume.” 

Meanwhile the NSE All-Share Index (ASI) yesterday bounced 0.25 per cent or 101.83 basis points as the impact of positive sentiment in Dangote Cement rubbed off not only on the industrial goods indices but on the key benchmark index. 

At the close of trading, over 740.51 million shares worth N8.91 billion changed hands in 5,554 deals compared with 230.17 million shares valued at N4.31 billion in 4,090 deals recorded on Wednesday. 

Similarly, the market capitalisation grew by N37 billion from N14.727 trillion to N14.764 trillion even as the industrial goods (+0.76 per cent) closed in the green while the Insurance (-0.84 per cent), Oil and Gas Index (-0.61 per cent), Consumer Goods (-0.26 per cent) and the Banking (-0.13 per cent) closed in red.

First Aluminium led 23 other laggards with 7.55 per cent to close at 0.49 kobo per share. Mobil was next with a 4.74 per cent loss to close at N181, FCMB declined by 4 per cent to close at N2.40, Transcorp depreciated by 3.55 per cent to close at N1.63 while May & Baker fell by 3.45 per cent to close at N2.80 per share.

On the positive side, Oando Plc led 18 other stocks on the gainers’ chart with 6.08 per cent to close at N9.60 per share. Courtville followed with 5 per cent to close at 0.21 kobo, Eterna garnered 4.82 per cent to close at N6.52 while the shares of Fidson and Wema Bank increased by 4.68 and 4.65 per cent to close at N6.04 and 0.90 kobo per share respectively.

