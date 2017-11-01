The Sun News
Latest
1st November 2017 - Oando declares N7.1bn PAT in Q3, 2017
1st November 2017 - Russia 2018: Madjer unleashes Leicester duo on Eagles
1st November 2017 - Football scandal: US Court jails FIFA bigwig
1st November 2017 - Tiger Woods returns at Hero World Challenge
1st November 2017 - 2019: APC govs offer Buhari automatic ticket
1st November 2017 - Adeboye, others commend Dickson for building Ecumenical Centre 
1st November 2017 - Global award: Wike pledges sustainable projects in Rivers
1st November 2017 - Buhari hints of cabinet shake-up 
1st November 2017 - IPOB blames South East govs for invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home
1st November 2017 - Anambra East, West standstill for Obiano
Home / Business / Oando declares N7.1bn PAT in Q3, 2017

Oando declares N7.1bn PAT in Q3, 2017

— 1st November 2017

Oando Plc has reported a rise in its turnover to N383.5 billion during the third quarter of the year. According to the company, this represents 16 per cent rise from N329.9 billion in comparative period of 2016. Other highlights put gross profit at N71.2 billion from N28.6 billion while profit-after-tax increased by 120 per cent to N7.1 billion from a loss of (N35.8 billion) in Q3 2016.

According to the company the economic recovery is also evident in the third-quarter results of the financial sector as Access Bank declared N365 billion earnings, a 33 per cent increase from N275 billion in same period in 2016, while FBN Holdings declared N45.8 billion, up by 5.2 per cent from N417.4 billion in Q3 2016 amongst others.

Commenting on the results Wale Tinubu, its Group Chief Executive, said “After five consecutive quarters of contraction, Nigeria’s official exit from the recession buoyed by improved performance in the oil, agriculture, manufacturing and trade sectors of the economy is laudable news. The continued increase in oil prices to a 2017 high of $58 in September, coupled with ongoing peace efforts in the Niger Delta have significantly impacted our 4th successive profit declaration.”

Oando continues to keep to the promise it made to shareholders during its 39th annual general meeting in 2016 with the declaration of its fourth consecutive profit. The company was proactive in its approach to cushion the effect of the oil downturn by immediately implementing its strategic growth initiatives.

Tinubu said: “Our third quarter financials are reflective of the continued implementation of our strategic initiatives of growth through our dollar earning upstream portfolio; deleverage through recapitalisation and asset divestments and the expansion of our oil export trading business. The proceeds from our business restructuring and asset sales have been successfully used to improve our balance sheet with a reduction of N18 billion in our debt position from N247 billion as at December 2016 to N229 billion today.”

 

Oando’s results defies the speculation of many who watched the company and its management come under scrutiny in the past months. It also comes as a relief to aggrieved shareholders who have in the past months expressed their dissatisfaction on the damage the SEC probe caused to brand value and the Company’s share price.

 

However, these result prove the company can look forwards to an optimistic future. In 2015, Oando concluded the recapitalization of its downstream business with a consortium of Helios Investment and Vitol Group for US$210 million. The partnership reinvigorated Nigeria’s downstream sector to create one of Africa’s largest downstream operations.Oando further divested its midstream business now known as Axxela to Helios partners for US$115.8 million to increase its gas footprint.

 

Speaking on the future of the company, Tinubu said; “Our tenacity to continuously create value despite prevailing headwinds is evident in our improved performance four quarters in a row;we remain optimistic about our future performance and focused on delivering robust returns to shareholders.’’

 

 

 

Post Views: 34
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oando declares N7.1bn PAT in Q3, 2017

— 1st November 2017

Oando Plc has reported a rise in its turnover to N383.5 billion during the third quarter of the year. According to the company, this represents 16 per cent rise from N329.9 billion in comparative period of 2016. Other highlights put gross profit at N71.2 billion from N28.6 billion while profit-after-tax increased by 120 per cent…

  • 2019: APC govs offer Buhari automatic ticket

    — 1st November 2017

    Party’s NEC raises committee on convention, passes confidence vote in Oyegun From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the party’s 2019 presidential ticket, stressing that only the president could stop himself. Speaking at the APC national secretariat, on arrival for the…

  • Adeboye, others commend Dickson for building Ecumenical Centre 

    — 1st November 2017

    General Overseer (Worldwide) of the Redeemed Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has commended Governor Henry Seriake Dickson and the state government for building the ecumenical centre for Christian religious functions. Adeboye commissioned and dedicated to the 10,000-seater centre in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, to God, yesterday. The centre, which is the first…

  • Global award: Wike pledges sustainable projects in Rivers

    — 1st November 2017

    … Award, governor’s testimony of good governance  –PDP  From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Wike,  has promised to continue landmark projects to improve the living condition of the people. The governor made the pledge on Monday night, after he received the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) at the United Nations…

  • Buhari hints of cabinet shake-up 

    — 1st November 2017

    … Says Nigeria now credit-worthy From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari dropped hints of a cabinet shake-up, yesterday, at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja. The promise was, however, contained in his remarks at the APC NEC meeting, which was read behind closed doors. In the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share