The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - Decaying infrastructure: Edo NMA issues 21-day ultimatum to govt.
14th March 2018 - NYSC withdraws Corps members from volatile Kaduna local govs
14th March 2018 - JUST IN: Varsity workers suspend 3 months strike
14th March 2018 - JAMB arrests 4 candidates for exams malpractices in Sokoto
14th March 2018 - Panic in FUTO as host community pulls down school fence
14th March 2018 - Bauchi gov. signs 2018 Appropriation Bill into law
14th March 2018 - Police arrest lunatic who hacked two pupils to death in Ogun
14th March 2018 - Nigeria’s 91st happiest country globally, Finland 1st, Burundi last
14th March 2018 - Dapchi abduction: OXFAM laments incessant kidnapping of girls in Nigeria
14th March 2018 - UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats over ex-spy poisoning
Home / National / NYSC withdraws Corps members from volatile Kaduna local govs

NYSC withdraws Corps members from volatile Kaduna local govs

— 14th March 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following unrests in some of local government areas of Kaduna state and the need to protect lives and property of members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the organisation said on Wednesday that it has suspended posting Corps members to such areas.

It also said it had withdrawn all Corps members serving in Kajuru local government area of the state following the recent crisis at Kasuwan Magani.

He mentioned specifically Birnin-Gwari, Kajuru, and any other crisis areas.

NYSC Coordinator in the State, Dahunsi Mohammed, who stated this during an interactive session with Corps employers in Kaduna State said the organisation would not be posting Corps members to those areas until it is crystal clear that they are safe for young Nigerian graduates deployed to serve.

“We are sorry we did not post Corps members to places we know there is crisis,” he indicated.

“We stopped posting Corps members to Birnin-Gwari and we have also withdrawn all Corps members serving at Kasuwa Magani, where crisis recently broke out. This will continue until normalcy returns to these areas and other places where we have social unrest,” he said.

On the workshop of the NYSC/Corps Employers, with the theme ‘Tackling Emerging Challenges in Youth Corps Administration Through Greater NYSC/Stakeholders Participation’, the coordinator said, rejection of Corps members is an obstacle militating against achieving assigned and expected duties in achieving a defined goal.

He said Corps members spend the largest chuck of their service year with their employers, hence the need for employers to provide them with positive experiences.

“As long as postings are done without strict compliance with Corps employers request, the challenge of Corps rejection will persist.

He added that rejection of Corps members, underutilization and evasion of service can also lead to a dearth of graduates in specilised fields such as engineering, technology, medical sciences, ICT, etc.

“That can drive down the country’s developmental agenda. What obtains is a glut of graduates in the humanities and the arts which, in a country striving for technological development like Nigeria, barely needs,” he said.

“The effect of this is too many Corps graduates of arts and humanities are chasing fewer placements for primary assignment which automatically leads to rejection.”

He also mentioned the under-utilization of Corps members as a factor slowing down the level of development of the country, explaining that “for example if a Corps doctor, engineer, teacher or any other professional, finds himself posted to where there are no facilities to work with, invariably such a Corp member will be underutilized.”

Mohammed said the NYSC had devise strategies to counter those challenges by organising a forum where management and Corps employers share ideas on best practices to optimally utilise the skills of Corps members and to prevent sharp practices.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen Suleiman Kazaure, who was represented by Hajia Aisha Mohammed, said the the Corps has the tradition of organiding round table discussions with stakeholders, especially with Corps employers, with the aim of strengthening mutual capacity for the effective engagement of Corps members.

“The Corps employers workshop is not only to appreciate the enduring partnership between the scheme and the employers, but to also identify challenges in Corps administration and proffer solutions,” he said.

“We have also been undertaking advocacies to ensure that states and local government provide lodges for Corps member so they settle down in good time.”

Also speaking, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Youth ,Sports and Culture Daniel Danauta thanked the NYSC for reviving the interactive session with the view of addressing the highlighted challenges. 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Decaying infrastructure: Edo NMA issues 21-day ultimatum to govt.

— 14th March 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin-City The Edo State chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), on Wednesday, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to address what it termed ‘deplorable state of health sector’ in the state or face indefinite strike action. ‎Addressing journalists in Benin-City, Chairman of the Association,  Dr. Osaigbovo Emmanuel, expressed dissatisfaction with the…

  • NYSC withdraws Corps members from volatile Kaduna local govs

    — 14th March 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna Following unrests in some of local government areas of Kaduna state and the need to protect lives and property of members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the organisation said on Wednesday that it has suspended posting Corps members to such areas. It also said it had withdrawn all Corps members serving in Kajuru…

  • JUST IN: Varsity workers suspend 3 months strike

    — 14th March 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja Non-teaching staff of Nigerian Universities comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have called off their three months old strike. The three unions, under the platform of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), commenced an…

  • JAMB arrests 4 candidates for exams malpractices in Sokoto

    — 14th March 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Four candidates have been arrested for examination malpractices in the ongoing JAMB examination, holding in six designated centres in Sokoto State. The state coordinator for JAMB, Mr. Malami Salisu, disclosed this to our correspondent, in Sokoto, on Wednesday. He listed the centres affected to include Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto state University, Umaru…

  • Panic in FUTO as host community pulls down school fence

    — 14th March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Students and management of the Federal University of Technology , Owerri (FUTO), have been gripped by fear following the invasion of the school by a large youths from the host communities who reportedly pulled down about 5 kilometres of the fence of the institution. Most of the staff and students of the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share