NYSC vocational programme viable instrument to solve economy crisis – Gov Bagudu

11th December 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

      Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has said that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)’s Skill Acquisition  and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), a vocational programme of the scheme, is a viable  instrument of resolving economy depression in Nigeria.

Governor  Bagudu said this, on Monday, during the official closing ceremony of the 2017 batch B’ stream 1 of NYSC deplored to Kebbi State at their permanent orientation camp, in Dakingeri.

Thew governor also said that those corps members that had trained on different vocations would automatically becomes jobs creation as well as capable of  improving Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He explained that the inclusion of  SAED training, which encourages and introduces corps members to basic practical training in diverse skills such as tailoring, baking, bead making, bag production, agriculture and cosmetology would prepared them ahead for the labour market.

His words,  “You would agree with me that the prevailing economic recession, which is currently ravaging over nation and most parts of the world has huge adverse implications on the quality of lives of our people here in Kebbi State, Nigeria and the world at large.

  “I am sure that you would also agree with me that the current economic situation is a challenge which we must confront headlong and overcome.

 “To my mind, the NYSC’s Skill Acquisition programme is one of the viable instruments of achieving this. The programme will certainly equip and prepare those of you who have taken advantage of the training for post service employment and jobs creation “.

    Governor Bagudu, who assured the corps members of adequate security in the state, however, charged them to extend their skills to their host communities saying, ” if you do this effectively, the result would be an increase in small and cottage industries,economic empowerment, reductions in poverty and overall improvement in the quality of lives for many of our people “.

He also ordered all the Local Government Areas in the state to provide transportation logistic for all corps members posted to their Councils.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Lawal Turawa, in his remark, said that the vocational skills SAED, War Against Poverty (WAP), Sustainable Development Goals, Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) are laudable programmes that would enable Corps members to access soft loan to establish their businesses.

While charging Corps members to be dedicated to their host communities at places of primary assignment, Turawa said they should respect elders and their employers.

  “To our beloved corps members, as you will be assigned to your various places of primary assignment today,I enjoin you to continue to be of good behaviour, honest and committed to your duties. Assist wherever possible; channel your abilities into community development services and other areas of felt -needs of your host communities.

  “By doing so,you will not only be developing the nation,but also preparing yourselves for higher responsibilities while leaving behind enduring and memorable legacies,” Turawa concluded.

