Home / National / NYSC unites Nigerians after civil war – Gov. Bagudu

NYSC unites Nigerians after civil war – Gov. Bagudu

— 23rd November 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, on Thursday, noted that the National Youths Service Corps(NYSC) unite Nigerians irrespective of their tribes after a bloody civil war where millions of people died.

   Governor  Bagudu stated this during the official opening and swearing ceremony of 2,169 of the 2017 batch ‘B’ Corps members at NYSC permanent camp, Dakingeri.

He described the scheme as a child of necessity in the country immediately after the war.

  

  The governor, represented by his deputy, Col. Samaila Yombe Dabai (rtd) said that, “The establishment of the National Youth Service Corps came as a child of necessity,arising from the bloody civil war that left millions of casualties on both sides of the conflicts.

    “We appreciate the founding fathers of the scheme for looking the way of youths to begin the acceleration of true journey to nationhood,through the promotion of a united egalitarian and integrated country devoid of ethnic hatred and suspicion.”

  Governor informed the newly deplored Corps members that Kebbi State has been known for peace and their security are well assured.

   He said: “Already, various security organs of government have been directed to double their efforts towards giving you additional security. The state government on its part will continue to do everything possible to see to your general welfare and sustenance.

  ” While  the government is determined to see to the security,welfare and over all success of the scheme, the NYSC on its part should not relent in complementing the efforts of the government and people of Kebbi State”.

  Governor Bagudu urged Corps members to corroborates his administration’s efforts on the children education and be a good ambassador of the nation throughout their service year.

  The State Coordinator of NYSC in the State,Mr.  Lawal Turawa in his welcome address,disclosed that 1,078 female and 1,091 Corps members have registered as at 12 midnight of Wednesday 22nd November,2017 before the official registration was cut off.

  Turawa who commended Kebbi State Government for releasing N147 million to settles backlog arrears owed Corps members of 2016 batch A stream 1 and 2 and, 2016 Batch B stream 1 and 2 said the scheme would remain grateful to the state government for it commitment on the scheme.

