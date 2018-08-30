– The Sun News
Latest
30th August 2018 - NYSC swears in 2007 Corps members in Anambra
30th August 2018 - All you need to know about Champions League draw
30th August 2018 - 2018/19 Champions League draw: What Manchester United should expect
30th August 2018 - Turkish man desperate to drop ‘dollar’ surname amid U.S. spat
30th August 2018 - Ambode harps on discipline as NYSC swears in 2,152 new corps members
30th August 2018 - FG warns corps members against hate speech, fake news
30th August 2018 - NYG: Lagos Karate pledges compliance with competition requirements
30th August 2018 - New Pakistani minister bans ‘vulgar’ movie billboards, critics fear rise of Islamists
30th August 2018 - Kenya, Britain sign agreement on repatriation of stolen wealth
30th August 2018 - I won’t leave PDP again – Atiku Abubakar
Home / National / NYSC swears in 2007 Corps members in Anambra
nysc

NYSC swears in 2007 Corps members in Anambra

— 30th August 2018

NAN

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has advised the 2,007 corps members mobilised to Anambra and Enugu states to imbibe the core values of the scheme.

Mr Kehinde Aremu, the NYSC Coordinator in Anambra, gave the advice while swearing-in the corps members in the state on Thursday.

He assured the corps members that they would be given the best orientation experience without discrimination.

The swearing in of the 2018 Batch B Stream Two corps members took place at the Umunya Temporary Orientation Camp, Oyi Council Area, Anambra.

Aremu, gave the core values to include patriotism, team work, integrity, efficiency and commitment to enable them discharge their primary assignments wherever they were posted to.

READ ALSO NYG: Lagos Karate pledges compliance with competition requirements

On those who would be serving in Enugu, the coordinator said that Anambra and Enugu had closely related culture, adding that the NYSC had a template that would integrate youths to any part of the society.

He thanked Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra for the donation of a new administrative block to the NYSC in Anambra, having occupied a community Town Hall for the past 27 years.

“We have occupied the community Town Hall since 1991, the newly constructed block by the state government, therefore, apart from befitting the status of the scheme, will enhance the quality of service delivery of the scheme for better harnessing of manpower and development of the state.”

Also, Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka, Coordinator of the scheme in Enugu, said he was in the camp to make the Enugu-bound corps members feel at home.

Ikaka said 746 of the total number were posted to Enugu, adding that a good programme of synergy had been put in place to ensure maximum care for them.

According to him, Stream Two corps members were overflow of those earlier mobilised and they had to be treated in a separate group in order not to overstretch existing facilities.

Obiano applauded the contributions of the NYSC to the development of the state and Nigeria at large.

Obiano, represented by Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to Anambra Government, urged them to be of good conduct while undergoing their primary assignment.

He restated the governments commitment to the welfare and security of corps members, adding that the Permanent Orientation Camp project would be completed and delivered soon.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

nysc

NYSC swears in 2007 Corps members in Anambra

— 30th August 2018

NAN The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has advised the 2,007 corps members mobilised to Anambra and Enugu states to imbibe the core values of the scheme. Mr Kehinde Aremu, the NYSC Coordinator in Anambra, gave the advice while swearing-in the corps members in the state on Thursday. He assured the corps members that they…

  • corps members

    Ambode harps on discipline as NYSC swears in 2,152 new corps members

    — 30th August 2018

    NAN Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has advised corps members in the state to embrace the values of discipline and diligence, as sure paths to success in life. Ambode gave the advice in Lagos on Thursday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ stream 2 corps members by the National Youth Service…

  • corps members

    FG warns corps members against hate speech, fake news

    — 30th August 2018

    NAN The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has warned corps members against promoting hate speech and fake news because of their destructive effect on the society. He also advised them to be vanguards of the change mantra “Change Begins with Me”. The minister said this in Abuja on Thursday while addressing corps members sworn-in for…

  • ATIKU ABUBAKAR

    I won’t leave PDP again – Atiku Abubakar

    — 30th August 2018

    NAN Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday said he would not defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) anymore, even if he failed to secure the party’s presidential ticket. Atiku Abubakar stated this in Minna while addressing party supporters at the PDP headquarters. He, however, expressed optimism of winning  the presidential ticket of the party…

  • EARMARKED FOR DEMOLITION

    Over 300 houses earmarked for demolition in Makurdi

    — 30th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Over 300 houses have been earmarked for demolition in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, for reportedly contravening the urban development law. General Manager of Benue State Urban Development Board, (UDB), Abraham Saint Gbileeka, who disclosed this, on Thursday, in a chat with newsmen explained that most of the affected structures were built…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share