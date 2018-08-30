NYSC swears in 2007 Corps members in Anambra

NAN

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has advised the 2,007 corps members mobilised to Anambra and Enugu states to imbibe the core values of the scheme.

Mr Kehinde Aremu, the NYSC Coordinator in Anambra, gave the advice while swearing-in the corps members in the state on Thursday.

He assured the corps members that they would be given the best orientation experience without discrimination.

The swearing in of the 2018 Batch B Stream Two corps members took place at the Umunya Temporary Orientation Camp, Oyi Council Area, Anambra.

Aremu, gave the core values to include patriotism, team work, integrity, efficiency and commitment to enable them discharge their primary assignments wherever they were posted to.

On those who would be serving in Enugu, the coordinator said that Anambra and Enugu had closely related culture, adding that the NYSC had a template that would integrate youths to any part of the society.

He thanked Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra for the donation of a new administrative block to the NYSC in Anambra, having occupied a community Town Hall for the past 27 years.

“We have occupied the community Town Hall since 1991, the newly constructed block by the state government, therefore, apart from befitting the status of the scheme, will enhance the quality of service delivery of the scheme for better harnessing of manpower and development of the state.”

Also, Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka, Coordinator of the scheme in Enugu, said he was in the camp to make the Enugu-bound corps members feel at home.

Ikaka said 746 of the total number were posted to Enugu, adding that a good programme of synergy had been put in place to ensure maximum care for them.

According to him, Stream Two corps members were overflow of those earlier mobilised and they had to be treated in a separate group in order not to overstretch existing facilities.

Obiano applauded the contributions of the NYSC to the development of the state and Nigeria at large.

Obiano, represented by Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to Anambra Government, urged them to be of good conduct while undergoing their primary assignment.

He restated the governments commitment to the welfare and security of corps members, adding that the Permanent Orientation Camp project would be completed and delivered soon.