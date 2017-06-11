NYSC promises to resolve delay in monthly allowance of corps members

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.Gen Sule Zakari Kazaure, has assured corps members across the country that the delay of their monthly allowances being experienced would soon be resolved.

He stated this during his visit to the NYSC permanent orientation camp in the state to ascertain the welfare of batch A stream 1 corps members who are currently undergoing their orientation programme.

It was gathered that some corps members redeployed to other states have not been paid three months allowances, including February, April and May 2017.

While responding to the report, Kauzare represented by Director, Human Resource Management, Mrs. Adetoun Comfort Makinde, said the authority was working hard to end the problem. “It is not really our fault; it is the issue that has to do with TSA. But we are working to improve it. It is not our fault,” she explained.

Addressing corps members, the DG said the scheme had provided participants of the scheme the skill acquisition to build the future for themselves to be self employed. His words: “The NYSC Scheme has also adopted the Federal Government policy on food security and sufficiency by revamping all NYSC farm settlements in the six geopolitical zones. Facilities will be provided for the training of corps members who are interested in farming and agriculture value chain.”

The NYSC DG reminded the corps members to be mindful of their actions during the service year saying, “run away from anything that will bring into disrepute the good name your parents have built several years ago.”

“Furthermore, be security conscious as ‘a stitch in time saves nine.’ Be alert, respect the culture of your host communities, and avoid unauthorised journeys outside the state, as this may not only attract sanctions but it has resulted to the death of several other young people,” he added.





