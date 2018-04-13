NYSC PoP: 5 corps members die in Kaduna, 16 abscond in Sokoto

Sola Ojo, Kaduna; Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto; Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

As thousands of the 2017 batch ‘A’ corps members across the country wound up the one year mandatory service to the country, five died during the service year.

Coordinator of the scheme in Kaduna state, Dahunsi Mohammed, announced the deaths, at the Passing out Parade (PoP), yesterday.

The PoP is the last of the four cardinal points of the NYSC; orientation course, place of primary assignment, community development service (CDS) and the PoP.

This was even as he announced that sizeable number of corps members would have their service year extended for various disciplinary cases, including absenteeism.

“I regret to announce that five corps members, among the out-going batch died in the course of the service year.

“May the Almighty God grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss,” he prayed.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai declared the service year closed at popular Murtala Square, yesterday.

He blamed low-key PoP in the last five years on security challenge which, he said, has now improved.

In Sokoto, 16 corpers reportedly absconded during the service year.

NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Musa Abubakar disclosed this during the PoP of 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 set, yesterday.

He said the erred corps members were not among the 1,659 who passed out from the scheme in the state. Abubakar noted that the affected corps members will repeat their service year; as stipulated by the law.

The coordinator also said six corps members were able to distinguish themselves throughout the service year.

He said they were outstanding in the areas of their primary assignments, community development programme, general conduct as well as their contributions during the orientation exercise.

Meanwhile, 993 corpers relocated from Kebbi during the year.

Kebbi State Coordinator, Alhaji Lawal Turawa, said out of2,183 corps members deplored to the state for 2017 batch A’ stream one, 993 relocated to other states as 1,288 successfully completed their one year mandatory service.

Turawa also disclosed that 110 corps members relocated to Kebbi; from other states.

“The commencement of this particular stream recorded a total of 2,183 corps members duly registered on camp.

“Out of this number, 993 corps members relocated out of Kebbi State,while 110 relocated into Kebbi State. Today (yesterday), we find joy in informing you that a total of 1,288 have successfully completed their service and are due to be issued their certificate of National Service.

Kebbi Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,who was represented by his deputy, Col. Samaila Yombe Dabai (retd), in his remarks, commended corps members in the state on their efforts in providing basic amenities in rural areas, fighting drugs abuse, substandard drugs, corruption, HIV/AIDS and other social vices in the state.