NYSC: PDP demands Adeosun’s sack, prosecution over alleged forgery

— 8th July 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday demanded the immediate sack and prosecution of the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, for allegedly forging her National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) certificate.

The PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said revelation that Adeosun forged her NYSC certificate has raised serious questions about the integrity of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. The opposition party challenged President Buhari to prove that he is actually a man of integrity by sacking Adeosun immediately and arraigning her, as well as instituting an inquest

into all cases of alleged corruption in his administration. The statement read in part: “PDP urges President Buhari not to provide a cover for Adeosun in the character of his presidency whenever close allies or agents are found wanting on issues of corruption.

“The party said the revelation vindicates its stand that the Buhari presidency is a haven of fraudsters, common thieves and persons of questionable character, adding that the recent revelation has cast a full-length dark shadow on the overall integrity of his administration.

“The world can now see how the Buhari presidency has been concealing sharp practices under it.

We can now see why there

is humongous corruption under President Buhari’s watch and why he has refused to take any concrete steps to check the sleazes in his administration.

“Perhaps such ‘artful dodgers’ were deliberately hired and placed in revenue related agencies to perfect the pilfering of our common patrimony for interest of the Buhari presidency.

“We challenge President Buhari to be bold to allow an open independent inquest into the exact figures amounting to trillions of naira oil revenue earned by the nation in the last three years and how he had spent same with Adeosun as minister of finance.

“Mr. President should also allow an open inquest into his handling, with Adeosun, of all our depleted foreign financial

instruments, including the Excess Crude Account (ECA), from which funds were taken without recourse to the National Assembly.

“President Buhari should also allow an inquest into his administration’s borrowing of over N10 trillion in 30 months, with Adeosun as minister of finance and the purposes for which the money was used.

“Furthermore, we challenge President Buhari to allow an inquest into the leaked memo at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) showing N9 trillion corrupt oil contracts as well as the alleged stealing of N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil, all in a sector under his direct purview as Minister of Petroleum.”

