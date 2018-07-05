The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2018 - NYSC : Nigerians react to the fatal shooting of Linda Nkechi Igwetu
5th July 2018 - American star delivers bitter attack after crashing out of Wimbledon
5th July 2018 - Dele Alli insists he is fully fit for England’s quarter-final clash with Sweden
5th July 2018 - Eric Dier should not start if Dele Alli is ruled out of Sweden vs England
5th July 2018 - Plateau killings: NASFAT sues for peace
5th July 2018 - 2019: Group plans 1m-man march for Buhari in S’ West
5th July 2018 - Oil rises even as Trump demands OPEC cut prices
5th July 2018 - Herdsmen kill 5 in Adamawa community
5th July 2018 - WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate
5th July 2018 - Police officer allegedly murder female corp member in Abuja
Home / National / NYSC : Nigerians react to the fatal shooting of Linda Nkechi Igwetu

NYSC : Nigerians react to the fatal shooting of Linda Nkechi Igwetu

— 5th July 2018

Omotayo Edubi

Yesterday, a youth corps member, Linda Angela Igwetu, who was supposed to pass out today July 5th, was gun-down by a policeman in Abuja.

Linda was celebrating her passing out with her friends when the policeman shot at their car. She got gunshot wound and was rushed to Garki hospital but the hospital refused treating her because there was no police report authorizing them to treat her gunshot wound even though police men were there. She bled to death.

Nigerians on Twitter are angry about the incident and are lamenting about how unsafe it is to complete the NYSC programme.

@That_IjebuBadoo

How many people have died because they left the comfort of their state of residence to another state miles away because of Nysc? Youths who labored for degrees couldn’t even use them because they live in a country so religious yet so lawless & unruly with no regard for life.

@JemimaOsunde

I am not going to do NYSC if something isnt done to ensure the safety of corpers! I am somebodys child, we are all important to people and are needed alive!

If my country doesnt place any value on my life, why am I serving it?!! 🗣

@ShalomIbironke

To think that @nysc_ng is yet to release a statement about the death of this young lady.

To think that @nysc_ng would not pay for the legal services being offered by @segalink

To think that @YomiShogunle could still downplay this girl’s death.

We need to #ReformNaijaJudiciary

@Iammisterpaul

A serving youth corper passing out tomorrow shot dead by a policeman and no word from the NYSC body?

Human lives mean nothing in Nigeria.

It’s not normal. This has to stop.

We don’t need police anymore, they are the danger we seek protection from.

Photo of the Police officer that shot Linda

@Ody_johnson

Finishing NYSC and returning home safely to your family has become a miracle.

@TheMolash

NYSC staff will use the case of that lady that was shot at 3am to advice corpers not to go out and party at night.

They’ll ignore every other thing and say ‘Once you leave your PPA, go home.’

@__perez94

NYSC should be scrapped. It has lost its relevance.

@AskPHPeople

Ms Linda Nkechi Igwetu, a NYSC Member serving in Abuja & due for P.O.P tomorrow. She was shot dead by a police officer named Benjamin Peters.The killings of innocent Nigerian youths by those whose job it is to protect them continues unabated.

@Naijadailyfeed

It’s not until over 100 people die at once before everyone start speaking out. Every life lost counts, a Nysc Corper in Abuja was shot dead by a police officer, only few people are talking about it. It should be trending, @PoliceNG must not be allowed to lie their way out of this

@iSlimfit

The most annoying part of this NYSC babe that was killed by the police is the fact that the hospital refused to grant her treatment because of no police report, even despite police officers’ presence.

@dorcasDugan

There should be a March for Linda and all those that have been oppressed by the police and other law enforcement officials!

Here’s an idea: for starters all NYSC Corp members passing out today should wear a black T-shirt instead of the white for their passing out ceremony!

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NYSC : Nigerians react to the fatal shooting of Linda Nkechi Igwetu

— 5th July 2018

Omotayo Edubi Yesterday, a youth corps member, Linda Angela Igwetu, who was supposed to pass out today July 5th, was gun-down by a policeman in Abuja. Linda was celebrating her passing out with her friends when the policeman shot at their car. She got gunshot wound and was rushed to Garki hospital but the hospital…

  • Plateau killings: NASFAT sues for peace

    — 5th July 2018

    NAN An Islamic group, Nasrul Lahil-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has condemned the violence and killings in some parts of the country, especially the June 24 killings in Plateau, and called for peace and harmonious co-existence everywhere in the country. The President of the society, Mr Yomi Bolarinwa, made the group’s position known in a statement on…

  • BUHARI

    2019: Group plans 1m-man march for Buhari in S’ West

    — 5th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure A socio political group, South West Frontiers (SWF), has concluded arrangements to mobilise over one million people across the six states of the South West geo-political zone for a rally in support of continuity of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in office beyond 2019. The coordinators of the group,…

  • HERDSMEN

    Herdsmen kill 5 in Adamawa community

    — 5th July 2018

    BillyGraham Abel Yola Five people were reported to have been killed in an attack by armed Fulani herdsmen, on Wednesday night, in Kola community, Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The attackers were reported to have invaded the town at around 2:00a.m. Wednesday night, killing and burning down houses. The Adamawa State Police Command…

  • WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate

    — 5th July 2018

    West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share