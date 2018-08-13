– The Sun News
NYSC honours corps members for exemplary conduct in Adamawa

NAN

The State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Adamawa, Malam Abubakar Mohammed, said on Monday that no fewer than eight 2018 Batch “B” corps members posted to the state had been honoured in camp during their orientation.

Mohammed said at the closing ceremony of the Batch B orientation course in Damare Camp, near Yola, that the corps members were honoured for for exemplary conduct during the exercise.

He said that the honoured corps members displayed high sense of patriotism, honesty and integrity.

The coordinator commended corps members who found and returned to the owners items such as cash, handset, kits and other valuables.

“To this end, we issued them with letters of commendation for exemplary conduct of patriotism, honesty and integrity,” Mohammed said.

He said that the NYSC programme had moulded the corps members to be good Nigerians who are optimistic about the future of the country.

“I am pleased to, on behalf of the Director General NYSC, Brig.-Gen. S. Z. Kazaure, boldly present to the government and people of Adamawa state a new breed of change agents, who are ready to partner with the government in making life better for our people in all nooks and crannies of the state,” Mohammed said.

The coordinator thanked the Adamawa Government for its support to the scheme, and appealed for the state for the construction of a perimeter fence around the camp for security reasons.

He also called for assistance in the provision of additional fans in hostels to make them more comfortable for corps members and officials.

In his remarks, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Martins Babale, lauded the corps members for their good conduct and commitment to participate in achieving the purpose of the scheme.

He assured them of government commitment to ensure their safety and security in the state.

“We have put in place adequate measures to ensure your security and safety anywhere you may find yourselves in all nooks and crannies of this state.

“Similarly, I want to assure you of the warm reception and acceptance in all communities. You will also be accorded maximum cooperation, which will assure you of a hitch-free and memorable service year,” Bindow said.

