NYSC extends service of 12 corps members in Ekiti

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has extended the services of 12 corps members in the 2016 Batch B, Stream 1, posted to Ekiti, by three months for offences bordering on misconduct and truancy.

Mrs Eze Ukagha, the NYSC Coordinator in Ekiti, announced this on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, during the passing out ceremony of 1,739 corps members.

Ukagha also announced that two corps members received state honours award for hard work and commitment to the values of the scheme.

She said that during the service year, the corps members acquired entrepreneurial skills that would enable them to be independent.

Ukagha said that most of the corps members in the batch demonstrated unalloyed patriotism during the service year, and were worthy ambassadors of their fatherland.

The coordinator called on them to build on the existing foundation of the scheme by contributing their quota to the development of the country.

One of the corps members, Miss Ibitoye Abiola, with registration No. EK/16B/0580 advised her fellow corps members to utilise the skills acquired during the service year to become self-reliant.(NAN)