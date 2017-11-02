The Sun News
Latest
2nd November 2017 - NYSC extends service of 12 corps members in Ekiti
2nd November 2017 - 2019: I don’t begrudge my opponents – Okowa
2nd November 2017 - PDP mourns passing of Jide Tinubu
2nd November 2017 - Drama as Reps shout down Buhari’s 2018 budget presentation request
2nd November 2017 - Labour leader, two others murdered in Kogi
2nd November 2017 - Breaking: Buhari presents 2018 budget proposal to NASS next Tuesday
2nd November 2017 - Igbo’ll vote massively for Buhari in 2019, says Orji Kalu
2nd November 2017 - Bagudu orders payment of ex-corps allowances
2nd November 2017 - Segun Oni condoles with Tinubu over son’s death
2nd November 2017 - Al-makura appoints Ombatse cult group’s lawyer as NASEMA boss
Home / National / NYSC extends service of 12 corps members in Ekiti

NYSC extends service of 12 corps members in Ekiti

— 2nd November 2017

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has extended the services of 12 corps members in the 2016 Batch B, Stream 1, posted to Ekiti, by three months for offences bordering on misconduct and truancy.

Mrs Eze Ukagha, the NYSC Coordinator in Ekiti, announced this on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, during the passing out ceremony of 1,739 corps members.

Ukagha also announced that two corps members received state honours award for hard work and commitment to the values of the scheme.

She said that during the service year, the corps members acquired entrepreneurial skills that would enable them to be independent.

Ukagha said that most of the corps members in the batch demonstrated unalloyed patriotism during the service year, and were worthy ambassadors of their fatherland.

The coordinator called on them to build on the existing foundation of the scheme by contributing their quota to the development of the country.

One of the corps members, Miss Ibitoye Abiola, with registration No. EK/16B/0580 advised her fellow corps members to utilise the skills acquired during the service year to become self-reliant.(NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NYSC extends service of 12 corps members in Ekiti

— 2nd November 2017

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has extended the services of 12 corps members in the 2016 Batch B, Stream 1, posted to Ekiti, by three months for offences bordering on misconduct and truancy. Mrs Eze Ukagha, the NYSC Coordinator in Ekiti, announced this on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, during the passing out ceremony of 1,739…

  • 2019: I don’t begrudge my opponents – Okowa

    — 2nd November 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Delta State, the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said that does not begrudge those eying his plum office. Okowa who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he is rather focused on giving vent to the mandate that was given…

  • PDP mourns passing of Jide Tinubu

    — 2nd November 2017

    From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condoled with former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the death of his son, Jide. In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the opposition party described the death of death of Jide Tinubu as “sad, shocking and very…

  • Drama as Reps shout down Buhari’s 2018 budget presentation request

    — 2nd November 2017

    From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja A mild drama played out during plenary in the House of Representatives, on Thursday, as lawmakers promptly reacted to Speaker Yakubu Dogara’s announcement of a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2018 budget, with loud shouts of “No, No”. The lawmakers’ reaction to Dogara’s announcement of the intention of the…

  • Labour leader, two others murdered in Kogi

    — 2nd November 2017

    FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, LOKOJA Kogi State was, again, on Thursday morning, thrown into mourning, as an active labour leader in the state and the chairman Non Academic staff Union (NASU), Comrade Abdulmumini Yakubu, was murdered in cold blood. The slain labour leader described as ‘a fearless and vocal person’ was said to been observing his…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share