NYSC DIRECTOR KAZAURE

NYSC DG reads riot act to state coordinators

— 19th July 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, has warned that the management will come hard on any state coordinator found to be operating at variance with the scheme’s core values.

Kazaure handed down the warning at a pre-orientation meeting of the NYSC management with state coordinators and Camp Commandants in Abuja, yesterday.

He revealed that the scheme will conduct the 2018 Batch ‘B’ Stream I orientation course next week, and added that details regarding the stream II edition will be released in due course. Kazaure urged the coordinators to communicate policy issues discussed at the meeting to camp officials for effective conduct of the programme.

He however expressed delight at the level of success recorded during the 2018 Batch ‘A’ Orientation Course.

READ ALSO: What to expect in NYSC Orientation Camp

“I was impressed with what I saw in some states, especially with regards to the implementation of the skills acquisition programme, feeding of Corps Members, camp sanitation as well as the quality of accommodation.”

