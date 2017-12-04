NYSC DG warns corps members against social vices

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Director General of National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure, has urged corps members across the country to shun social vices, especially unregistered associations during their service year.

Gen. Kazaure stated this during his official visit to the 2017 batch ‘B’ Corps members at NYSC permanent camp, Dakingeri, in Kebbi State.

He noted that if they are determined to be good leaders, they must denounce all social vices they engage in their former various higher institutions and embrace all trainings they are exposing to while in the service.

The NYSC DG, represented by Director General Services, Directorate’s Headquarters of the scheme, Alhaji Abdulrasak A. Salawu, reminded the corps members to utilise the opportunities in the camps, at their places of primary assignments, to serve Nigeria without expecting immediate rewards.

His words, “Many of you engage in many social vices when you are schools and I hope you have dropped it at the camp gate. By the grace of God,this is going to be beginning of your success. We are preparing you to be good leaders of this country. Our friends in other parts of the world said Nigeria has everything to survive except good leaders.

“If they say we don’t have good leaders, what are we going to do? We must start producing good leaders. Definitely, you are going to be the next generation of leaders. Therefore, you must prepare yourselves to be good leaders by discipline yourselves, shun all social vices on camp and after the camping. Drop all these vices. Don’t go back to them after your service. We are in economic crisis because our leaders that are supposed to help the country are very selfish, very corrupt. Therefore, you must shun corruption too.

“Be prepared to serve people. Don’t have the thought that people out there are going to serve you. A good leader must be prepared to serve his people not waiting for people to serve them. Only a bad leader will want people to serve him. If you serve them very well,people will serve you in return.”

The NYSC DG, who charged them to be security-conscious, also noted that Kebbi State is one of the secured state in the country stressed that they should not be overconfidence, rather be wary of their environment and strange people around their areas.

He continued, “We have insecurity everywhere around the world. Bombing here and there, kidnapping, ritualists and you can not be sure of anybody, be security conscious and don’t trust anybody.”

Gen. Kazaure also informed the corps members that management of the scheme are working hard to improve their welfare and ensure that their monthly allowance are increase adding that all the processes to actualise these goals would have to pass through legislation and other due process.

He appealed to the Kebbi State Government to construct more staff quarters at the permanent camp of the NYSC to ease accommodation challenges facing by the staff of the scheme during corps members orientation.

In his welcome address, State Coordinator of NYSC in Kebbi State, Alhaji Lawal Turawa, informed the Director General that the current corps members in the camp had been conducting themselves orderly, discipline and obey camp rules and regulations.