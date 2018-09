NYSC DG urges corps members to avoid night party, unnecessary journey

NAN

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged corps members to avoid night party and unnecessary journey in order to save their lives.

Brig.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, Director General of the NYSC, made the plea on Thursday in Keffi during his visit to the 2018 Batch ‘B’ Stream 11 corps members deployed to Nasarawa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,864 corps members were duly registered from Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau States.

Kazaure said that he was at the camp to inspect facilities.

READ ALSO Ondo APC faction kicks against indirect primary

“The scheme demands commitment and we will continue to initiate good policies and programmes that will improve the lives of staff and the corps members.

“I advise corps members to always avoid night party, unnecessary journey and indecent dressing.

“Ensure you conduct yourself very well and be security conscious for your safety and in the interest of development of our nation,’’ the director general said.

Kazaure urged the corps members to take advantage of the various skills acquisition programmes by the scheme to enable them become self reliant and to contribute their quota to national development.

“NYSC is all about unity and national integration. I have seen the cultural display by you and it means we are doing well.

“You must be patriotic and dedicated to service to realise the aims and objectives of the scheme.

“We have a lot of programmes and you are all aware that it is no longer news that white collar jobs are difficult to get.

“Take opportunities of the programmes provided by the scheme to empower yourselves with necessary skills in order to become self reliant and to contribute your quota to national development,’’ he said.

Kazaure advised the corps members to be good ambassadors of their families and Nigeria at large by obeying rules and regulations guiding the scheme.

He urged the corps members to initiate and execute projects that would enhance the welfare of their host communities.

READ ALSO Clark names top cops behind raid of his home

“My advice to all the corps members is that they should take their orientation course serious and ensure they work hard. Remember that there is no short cut to success, ’’ Kazaure said.

Mrs Zainab Isah, the state NYSC Coordinator, said that the Orientation course started on Tuesday, Aug. 28 as directed and the registration closed by 12:00 midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

“I thank you most sincerely for the complete renovation of the camp’s multipurpose hall for the comfort of staff and corps members as well.

“I also wish to humbly report to the director general that this batch of corps members has been exceptionally good,” Isah said.