NYSC DG reads riot act to State Coordinators

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director-General, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, has warned that the management would come hard on any state coordinator found to be operating at variance with the Scheme’s core values.

Brig-General Kazaure handed the warning at a pre-orientation meeting of the NYSC Management with State Coordinators and Camp Commandants in Abuja.

He revealed that the scheme will conduct the 2018 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation course next week, adding that details regarding the conduct of the stream II edition of the Orientation Course would be released in due course.

Kazaure urged the Coordinators to communicate policy issues discussed at the meeting to camp officials for effective conduct of the programme.

He however expressed delight at the level of success recorded during the 2018 Batch ‘A’ Orientation Course.

“I was impressed with what I saw in some states, especially with regards to the implementation of the skills acquisition programme, feeding of Corps Members, camp sanitation as well as the quality of accommodation’’.

‘‘Notwithstanding the successes recorded, the states faced some challenges which I expect this gathering to discuss with a view to charting the ways forward,” the DG added.

He further noted that; ‘‘it is necessary that you take note of the current issues and policies of the Scheme so as to align your operations with the Management’s areas of focus, and to ensure uniformity of programme implementation in orientation camps nationwide.”

“Let me make it clear that State Coordinators, who make giant strides towards the successful execution of the Orientation course, would be rewarded while those found to be operating at variance with the Scheme’s core values would be sanctioned,” he warned.

Kazaure further directed the Coordinators to pay adequate attention to issues of security and general welfare of Corps Members, adding that they must ensure strict compliance with the Management’s directives on healthcare, feeding, accommodation and Camp sanitation, amongst others.

He also urged them to step up efforts at sensitizing state Governments and other stakeholders on their statutory responsibilities to NYSC, especially in the provision and upgrading of camp facilities.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs. Victoria Okakwu, said that the meeting was convened to enable the Scheme strategize and put in place fool-proof mechanism for successful and more effective conduct of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ Orientation course.