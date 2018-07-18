– The Sun News
Latest
18th July 2018 - NYSC DG reads riot act to State Coordinators
18th July 2018 - Hoodlums Destroy, Burn Senator Dino Melaye’s Constituency Projects
18th July 2018 - Retired CJN, Katsina-Alu dies at 77
18th July 2018 - Just In: Aviation Minister unveils Nigeria Air
18th July 2018 - USAID, IRI demand participation of citizens in service delivery process
18th July 2018 - Ekiti agog for Fayemi as he gets INEC’s certificate of return
18th July 2018 - Adeosun: Allegation affront on Yoruba race says ODI
18th July 2018 - Sule Lamido Faults Buhari on Campaign Promises
18th July 2018 - Nanotechnology will address  critical problems in developing countries – Okwuosa
18th July 2018 - Breaking News : Police parade suspected Boko Haram commanders
Home / National / NYSC DG reads riot act to State Coordinators
Kazaure

NYSC DG reads riot act to State Coordinators

— 18th July 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director-General, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, has warned that the management would come hard on any state coordinator found to be operating at variance with the Scheme’s core values.

Brig-General Kazaure handed the warning at a pre-orientation meeting of the NYSC Management with State Coordinators and Camp Commandants in Abuja.

He revealed that the scheme will conduct the 2018 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation course next week, adding that details regarding the conduct of the stream II edition of the Orientation Course would be released in due course.

Kazaure urged the Coordinators to communicate policy issues discussed at the meeting to camp officials for effective conduct of the programme.

He however expressed delight at the level of success recorded during the 2018 Batch ‘A’ Orientation Course.

READ ALSO Adeosun: Allegation affront on Yoruba race says ODI

“I was impressed with what I saw in some states, especially with regards to the implementation of the skills acquisition programme, feeding of Corps Members, camp sanitation as well as the quality of accommodation’’.

‘‘Notwithstanding the successes recorded, the states faced some challenges which I expect this gathering to discuss with a view to charting the ways forward,” the DG added.

He further noted that; ‘‘it is necessary that you take note of the current issues and policies of the Scheme so as to align your operations with the Management’s areas of focus, and to ensure uniformity of programme implementation in orientation camps nationwide.”

“Let me make it clear that State Coordinators, who make giant strides towards the successful execution of the Orientation course, would be rewarded while those found to be operating at variance with the Scheme’s core values would be sanctioned,” he warned.

Kazaure further directed the Coordinators to pay adequate attention to issues of security and general welfare of Corps Members, adding that they must ensure strict compliance with the Management’s directives on healthcare, feeding, accommodation and Camp sanitation, amongst others.

He also urged them to step up efforts at sensitizing state Governments and other stakeholders on their statutory responsibilities to NYSC, especially in the provision and upgrading of camp facilities.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs. Victoria Okakwu, said that the meeting was convened to enable the Scheme strategize and put in place fool-proof mechanism for successful and more effective conduct of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ Orientation course.

Share

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kazaure

NYSC DG reads riot act to State Coordinators

— 18th July 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director-General, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, has warned that the management would come hard on any state coordinator found to be operating at variance with the Scheme’s core values. Brig-General Kazaure handed the warning at a pre-orientation meeting of the NYSC Management with State Coordinators and Camp…

  • constituency projects

    Hoodlums Destroy, Burn Senator Dino Melaye’s Constituency Projects

    — 18th July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday destroyed and set ablaze some constituency projects embarked upon by senator Dino Melaye representing kogi west senatorial district of the state. The four Melaye’s Constituency Projects destroyed are part of the projects to be commissioned Wednesday by the senator include four block of classroom each at Government…

  • Katsina-Alu

    Retired CJN, Katsina-Alu dies at 77

    — 18th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja – Nigeria will miss his legal prowess – SAN A retired Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu, is dead. Katsina-Alu who headed the Nigerian judiciary between 2009 and 2011, reportedly died at an Orthopaedic Hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday. The late CJN who hailed from Ushongo local…

  • Nigeria Air

    Just In: Aviation Minister unveils Nigeria Air

    — 18th July 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika on Wednesday afternoon, unveiled the name and livery for the proposed national carrier in the United Kingdom. The nation airline will be called Nigeria Air, and will be painted in green and white colours in sync with the Nigerian flag. Sirika and top officials of the…

  • IRI

    USAID, IRI demand participation of citizens in service delivery process

    — 18th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has asked for full participation of citizens in the process of service delivery. The Senior Programme Officer, The International Republican Institute (IRI), Mr Sunday Alao gave the charge at a two-day workshop organised by the Institute for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Sokoto State….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share