NYSC declares 3-day mourning for 9 drowned corps members

National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has declared a three-day mourning for the nine NYSC members that drowned, weekend, in River Mayo-Selbe near Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State.

At press time, divers in Taraba State were yet to recover the bodies of the two remaining corps members after seven of them were recovered on Saturday.

Yesterday, flags of NYSC nationwide were flown at half-mast to commence the three-day mourning for the nine corps members. Director, Press and Public Relations, NYSC, Adeyemi Adenike, who disclosed this in a statement, said the search was still ongoing to recover the remaining two bodies.