– The Sun News
Latest
5th August 2018 - NYSC committed to corps members’ security, welfare, says DG
5th August 2018 - Military raids bandits camps in Zamfara, kills two
5th August 2018 - Ondo SDP leader dumps party for PDP
5th August 2018 - “SSSHHH quiet! Why do you always have to make a racket out of nothing, huh?”
5th August 2018 - Shehu Sani’s suspension: APC NWC overrules el-Rufai, lifts suspension
5th August 2018 - President Buhari salutes veteran Journalist, Ray Ekpu at 70
5th August 2018 - NNPC says Baru not funding alleged impeachment plot against Saraki
5th August 2018 - Why forgiveness benefits you MORE
5th August 2018 - Akpabio visits Buhari in London
5th August 2018 - My support for Buhari’ll bring good tidings to Sokoto, says Wamakko
Home / National / NYSC committed to corps members’ security, welfare, says DG
welfare

NYSC committed to corps members’ security, welfare, says DG

— 5th August 2018

NAN

The Director- General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen.Suleiman Kazaure, has reiterated the commitment of the scheme to security and welfare of corps members nationwide.

Kazaure while speaking to newsmen Sunday in Yola said that the scheme constant touch with security agencies on ways to enhance security of corps members nationwide.

“In fact, we are in contact with security agencies nationwide and they promised us that corps members will be well protected during their primary assignment.

“In the case of general election coming up, we are into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INEC, there is a clause that covers security in the MoU,” Kazaure said.

READ ALSO Shehu Sani’s suspension: APC NWC overrules el-Rufai, lifts suspension

He also spoke on series of measures to ensure corps members’ welfare, including the need to increase their allowance.

“There is already a committee which will sit on Monday with officials of Ministry of Finance.”

Kazaure, who was in Damare Camp Yola, inspected facilities in the camp and interacted with 2018 batch B corps members where he urged them to be security conscious.

He also urged them to strive to make positive impact in communities they were deployed to serve.

“Avoid indecent dressing, avoid night parties, avoid unnecessary journey during your primary assignment and above all, be security conscious.

“Shunned all forms of sharp practices, including drugs. We have hope in you as leaders of tomorrow,” Kazaure he told the corps members.

Also speaking, the Adamawa Coordinator of NYSC, Malam Abubakar Mohammed, said more security personnel had been deployed to the camp.

He commended Kazaure for giving cognizance to the security and welfare of corps members, “We have done everything within our power and available resources to make corps members feel at home.

“In this direction, therefore, we have requested for additional armed personnel and they are keeping 24-hour surveillance over the camp community,” Mohammed said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

welfare

NYSC committed to corps members’ security, welfare, says DG

— 5th August 2018

NAN The Director- General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen.Suleiman Kazaure, has reiterated the commitment of the scheme to security and welfare of corps members nationwide. Kazaure while speaking to newsmen Sunday in Yola said that the scheme constant touch with security agencies on ways to enhance security of corps members nationwide. “In fact,…

  • TROOPS

    Military raids bandits camps in Zamfara, kills two

    — 5th August 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Troops of Operation SHARAN DAJI has neutralised 20 bandits during an encounter at Daban Doka village near Dansadau, Zamfara State. They also eliminated two notorious bandits, Bello Danboko and Sani Maza in Yanwari ward, near Yankuzo and Mai Tukunya village near Dansadau all in Zamfara State. The bandits were said to have…

  • Akindele-Martins

    Ondo SDP leader dumps party for PDP

    — 5th August 2018

    NAN Mrs Modupe Akindele-Martins, a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, has dumped the party with her supporters for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). She disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure on Sunday. Akindele-Martins was the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in November…

  • SHEHU SANI

    Shehu Sani’s suspension: APC NWC overrules el-Rufai, lifts suspension

    — 5th August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has overruled the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led Kaduna State party chapter on the suspension of the senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, lifting the suspension order. A statement signed by the chairman, Tudun-Wada North chapter of the party, Ibrahim Salisu Togo,…

  • Ekpu

    President Buhari salutes veteran Journalist, Ray Ekpu at 70

    — 5th August 2018

    NAN President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Ray Ekpu, who turns 70 on Aug. 6 as well as clocks 45 years working as a journalist and an administrator. President Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share