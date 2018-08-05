NYSC committed to corps members’ security, welfare, says DG

NAN

The Director- General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen.Suleiman Kazaure, has reiterated the commitment of the scheme to security and welfare of corps members nationwide.

Kazaure while speaking to newsmen Sunday in Yola said that the scheme constant touch with security agencies on ways to enhance security of corps members nationwide.

“In fact, we are in contact with security agencies nationwide and they promised us that corps members will be well protected during their primary assignment.

“In the case of general election coming up, we are into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INEC, there is a clause that covers security in the MoU,” Kazaure said.

He also spoke on series of measures to ensure corps members’ welfare, including the need to increase their allowance.

“There is already a committee which will sit on Monday with officials of Ministry of Finance.”

Kazaure, who was in Damare Camp Yola, inspected facilities in the camp and interacted with 2018 batch B corps members where he urged them to be security conscious.

He also urged them to strive to make positive impact in communities they were deployed to serve.

“Avoid indecent dressing, avoid night parties, avoid unnecessary journey during your primary assignment and above all, be security conscious.

“Shunned all forms of sharp practices, including drugs. We have hope in you as leaders of tomorrow,” Kazaure he told the corps members.

Also speaking, the Adamawa Coordinator of NYSC, Malam Abubakar Mohammed, said more security personnel had been deployed to the camp.

He commended Kazaure for giving cognizance to the security and welfare of corps members, “We have done everything within our power and available resources to make corps members feel at home.

“In this direction, therefore, we have requested for additional armed personnel and they are keeping 24-hour surveillance over the camp community,” Mohammed said.