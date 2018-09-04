NYSC charges corps members on responsible leadership— 4th September 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Delta State, Mr. Omotade Benjamin has charged serving corps members on the need to sustain the peace and unity of Nigeria before, during and after the 2019 general elections.
Omotade said corps members have come into the scheme with lots of zeal and enthusiasm, and called on them to make positive use of the traits which he said have the potentials of launching them into the path of responsible leadership.
He spoke in Issele-Uku, Delta State while addressing corps members posted to Delta, Edo and Bayelsa states who are presently undergoing the three-week orientation course before they are dispatched for primary assignments.
A total of 2,123 corps members comprising 464 for Bayelsa 476 for Edo and 1,183 for Delta are under going the orientation course. A further breakdown shows that 1,197 are males and 926 are females.
According to Omotade, the NYSC scheme “was designed by the founding fathers to groom youths to take up leadership roles and positions in order to build a strong, peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria.”
He cautioned serving corps members against embarking “on any journey into fantasy that can de-robe you of the necessary honour reserved for only those who are positively committed to the higher ideals of nation building.”
Omotade said the orientation course was carefully planned with activities expected to equip corps members “with all that is needed for the journey beyond camp. From the lectures to the drills to the games and all other activities are meant to develop your different capabilities to be able to face and conquer challenges in the larger society.”
He thanked the Delta State Government on behalf of the management of NYSC in the three states for the assistance and support to the scheme in Delta State, noting that they were able host sister states for the orientation course because of the conducive environment of the NYSC camp in Delta State.
NYSC charges corps members on responsible leadership— 4th September 2018
