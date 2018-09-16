Barely 24 hours after she resigned her appointment as Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has travelled to London, apparently to cool off and map out the next phase of her life.

Sunday Sun learnt that the minister traveled on Friday night aboard British Airways via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Earlier on Friday, Mrs Adeosun had worked at her office from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 p.m.

She did not attend the 40th and mid-year Statutory Convergence Council meeting of Ministers of Finance and Governors of Central Banks of the West African Monitoring Zone, held in Abuja.

She asked the Permanent Secretary, Dr Mahmoud Isa Dutse, to represent her.

Her last day as a Finance Minister was very busy as she worked from morning till 11:00 p.m. before packing her belongings and held a prayer session with members of her staff, who wept as they prayed and thanked God for His grace over her as she piloted the affairs of the ministry for over three years.

Mrs Adeosun resigned her appointment following pressure from the public over her forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate. This is the first time a Federal Minister will quit office over an allegation.

READ ALSO: Finance Minister Adeosun finally quits

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been reacting to the development, which came after more than 50 days of sustained pressure by a cross section of Nigerians, who were furious at the seeming double standard of the Federal Government in the handling of the matter.

The Peoples Democratic Party, which the leaders of the All Progressives Congress had for the past three and half years consistently painted as personification of corruption, in its reaction called for Mrs Adeosun’s immediate arrest and prosecution.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said Mrs Adeosun should be arrested and prosecuted for allegedly evading national service, in addition to other alleged impropriety and abuse of office as a minister. The opposition party said if not for the sustained public outcry by Nigerians for the former finance minister to resign, after media reports indicated that her National Youth Service Corps exemption certificate was fake, she would not have resigned.

The statement read in part: “Our investigations reveal that the Federal Government, which earlier made efforts to defend Mrs Adeosun, has already perfected a plot to help her to evade prosecution following fears that she could open up on the humongous corruption going on in the financial sector under the Buhari administration.

“We are also aware that President Buhari was not by any measure prepared to drop her from his cabinet, but for the demand by those responsible for her appointment, who protested her continued stay in office, although for their own selfish gains. A case of corruption fighting back!”

The opposition party also demanded for open inquest into the records of the Finance Ministry under Mrs Adeosun, so as to unravel alleged improprieties by “the Buhari Presidency cabal, including alleged diversion of oil proceeds, fraudulent oil subsidy deals, leading to high fuel price; depletion of our foreign reserves, embezzlement of funds returned by Switzerland and other huge sleazes in the ministry.”

The PDP added that President Buhari must be held responsible for all alleged infractions in the finance ministry under Mrs Adeosun, for failing to do due diligence before her appointment.

“Nigerians already know that the Presidency is a citadel of iniquity with inherent proficiency in stealing, forgery and manipulation of processes. This perhaps explains why President Buhari has not relieved his Special Assistant on Prosecution and Chairman of the Special Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, of his appointment in spite of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) confirmation that he forged his Secondary School Certificate.

“Is it not clear to all that the Buhari administration’s so-called anti-corruption war and purported integrity are mere orchestrations to hoodwink Nigerians and the international community, while Mr President oversees the most corrupt administration in the history of our nation?” the PDP queried.

However, the chairman of the Jigawa State Chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Baffa Alhassan, said that the resignation of Mrs Adeosun was a clear indication that P‎resident Buhari is fighting corruption from within.