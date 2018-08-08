– The Sun News
Suleiman Kazaure

NYSC bans corps members from unauthorised journeys

— 8th August 2018

NAN

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen. Zakari Kazaure, said on Tuesday that to travelling out of camp or places of primary assignment without obtaining permission remained remained an offence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kazaure spoke at the Ekiti State Permanent Orientation Camp, situated in Ise/Emure, in Ise/Orun local government area of Ekiti.

He was on a visit to educate corp members on dangers inherent in playing with their health and security.

According to him, the standing rule of the agency is being repeatedly ignored in a manner that suggested that authorities had abdicated their roles of looking after the well-being as well as the welfare of the corp members.

“You all have to avoid night journeys and other unnecessary journeys for that matter

” Remember that before you embark on any journey, the need arises that you first inform your immediate supervisors and obtain necessary permits

“A graduate is expected by the society to be above board. I, therefore, want you to please join hands with me to ensure that the tragic incident in Taraba is the very last of such.”

READ ALSO Delta communities demand revocation of road contract to firm

Kazaure, who arrived in the Ekiti state camp at about 4.45p.m expressed deep regrets over the tragic death of nine corp members in Taraba State during the weekend, describing it as a huge loss to him personally, and the nation in general.

NAN reports that the director-general who himself claimed to have undergone the NYSC mandatory programme, over 30 years ago, said the sad incident was highly regretted and called for a minute silence to honour those who lost their lives.

According to him, there is also the need for corps members to respect the culture and tradition of their host communities.

Kazaure said that any corps member in the country was free to call his personal number on 07042542779, in case of any emergency that the felt their immediate supervisors could not handle.

He warned them, particularly the females, to avoid dressing irresponsibly and also sway from sharp practices such as engaging in Internet fraud among others.

Earlier in an address of welcome, the new State Director, Mrs. Aniefiok Okpongete, told the director-general that a total of 1,809 Corps members were currently registered, comprising 1,109 males and 700 females.

However, she said that a total of 187, among them, 149 females and 38 males had been advised to leave camp on account of being either pregnant, nursing mothers or facing critical health challenges.

