Ungolden silence

If Mrs. Adeosun applied for an exemption certificate it should be easy for the NYSC to tell the public without any prolonged silence whether she deserved to receive and whether she did receive an exemption certificate from the NYSC.

I have admired Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, the Minister of Finance, from a distance. She speaks English the way the Queen of England speaks even though she seems to add a bit of cockney accent to it. She is good with figures, which I am not good at, which is one reason I chose the writing craft as my life-long engagement. She shows competence, diligence, substantial eloquence and some level of transparency in her work. So, I was thrilled to meet her on May 5, 2016, at the Chinese Restaurant, OPIC Plaza, next door to the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja. She was one of the four ministers that came to meet with the media chieftains of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN). They came to explain at a town hall meeting what the Federal Government had been doing – and not doing – since it took over the Aso Villa a year earlier. She displayed a gutsy performance and I thought she was a courageous young lady. I asked her, not entirely jokingly, whether she had a bullet proof vest because of her trenchant and frontal attack on tax evaders and avoiders and her extirpation of thousands of ghosts from the payroll of the Federal Government. Since then my admiration for her has remained high.

I have been very distressed to read the ugly story swirling around her in the last couple of weeks. Premium Times, an online newspaper, had published a story that alleged that Mrs. Adeosun, who graduated in the United Kingdom at the age of 22, did not serve in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Instead, according to Premium Times, she procured a fake exemption certificate dated September 2009. Armed with that allegedly fake exemption certificate, she has been able to work as a Commissioner of Finance in the government of Ogun State. She was also able to pass through the screening of the President Muhammadu Buhari government, which nominated her as a minister. The Senate screened her and found her appointable. President Buhari then appointed her to the strategic Ministry of Finance.

Let us interrogate the facts: Mrs. Adeosun got her degree or equivalent qualification in the United Kingdom at the age of 22. All graduates below the age of 30 must serve compulsorily in the NYSC programme. And since Adeosun was 22 at graduation and 22 years is less than 30 years she ought to have served in the programme but she did not. This may be because she lived and worked in the United Kingdom before she came back to Nigeria. But by the NYSC law, once you graduate before 30 years, you must serve even if you return to Nigeria at the age of 60. If you do not serve in the scheme it is a punishable offence. But if you graduate after 30 years you have to apply for and receive an exemption certificate. With that certificate, you are free to work without let or hindrance.

However, since Adeosun graduated at 22, she does not fall within the category of persons who should qualify for exemption. If she applied for an exemption certificate her application was an act in futility. The NYSC should never have given her an exemption certificate. But according to Premium Times, the exemption certificate she has utilised for employment purposes was fake. The Premium Times has identified 10 discrepancies between Mrs. Adeosun’s certificate and the one issued by the NYSC in 2009.

