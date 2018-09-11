– The Sun News
11th September 2018 - NYG: LOC Chairman optimistic of good outing
11th September 2018 - Everton’s Moshiri increases ownership stake in club
11th September 2018 - 16,552 Pilgrims now back home says official
11th September 2018 - Czech Republic coach quits
11th September 2018 - 2019: Senator declares for Ebonyi guber race, promises good governance
11th September 2018 -  Ogun APC consensus arrangement, scripted drama by Amosun, says Abiodun
11th September 2018 - Sultan confirms son’s auto crash in Sokoto
11th September 2018 - Wife of Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM, Nawaz Sharif, dies in London
11th September 2018 - Invasion of Clark’s residence: Ijaw nation won’t be intimidated – Dickson 
11th September 2018 - Gowon to speak at 2nd LEAD Leadership Summit in Lagos
NYG: LOC Chairman optimistic of good outing

11th September 2018

Prof. Basil Eke, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the 4th National Youth Games (NYG), says he is optimistic of a good outing as previous challenges have been surmounted.

Eke told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that lessons had been learnt from the two previous editions held at the University of Ilorin.

He said though the number of athletes had increased over the years, a better arrangement had been made for them.

”We are expecting a better outing this year because this is the third edition on our campus and I have been involved in all.

READ ALSO 16,552 Pilgrims now back home says official

”The challenges have been there in previous years but we have been surmounting them.

”So, this year, we have better planning because the number of athletes had been growing since we held the second edition from the 1,800 to about 3,800 that we have now.

”We have learnt from the challenges we had then, so it will be a better outing,” Eke, who is also the Chairman of University of Ilorin Sports Council, said.

He said the current challenge now was providing accommodation for officials as they have a different standard of living.

”The challenges encountered so far for now are minor and it is on the issue of accommodation.

”I said it is minor because people are used to different standards of living, especially the officials.

”What we wanted is to create a medium where the officials and the athletes will have a common environment for their period of stay so that they understand each other.

“ So, that is why we put them together.

”I have interacted with the young people and they are happy with the environment but we didn’t get that same level of enthusiasm from the adults,” Eke said.

He, however, advised the athletes to imbibe the idea of excellent participation.

READ ALSO Ogun APC consensus arrangement, scripted drama by Amosun, says Abiodun

” My advice for the athletes, which is actually the basis for the cooperation between the University of Ilorin and the Federal Ministry for Youth and Sports, is to inculcate the idea of excellent participation in sports and pay attention to their studies.

”We believe that as young people in secondary schools, when they come to the university environment, they will nurture the dream of one day studying at the university,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the university hosted the second and third edition of the games in 2016 and 2017 respectively after FCT hosted the first edition in 2013.

The fourth edition, which started on Sept. 7, would end on Sept. 17

Latest

BACK

16,552 Pilgrims now back home says official

— 11th September 2018

NAN A total of 16, 552 pilgrims have so far been transported back to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said on Tuesday . According to the NAHCON 2018 Hajj Pilgrims’ Return to Nigeria update, the pilgrims were transported back in 54 flights as at Tuesday morning. It said pilgrims…

  • SENATOR

    2019: Senator declares for Ebonyi guber race, promises good governance

    — 11th September 2018

    …As APC zones NASS positions in Ebonyi Central Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, Sen. Sonni Ogbuoji, has declared to run for the governorship position in the state in the 2019 general election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ogbuoji, who is Vice Chairman,…

  • ABIODUN

     Ogun APC consensus arrangement, scripted drama by Amosun, says Abiodun

    — 11th September 2018

    Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta A governorship aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has described the just concluded consensus by the party in the state as a “poorly scripted dramatic fiction” by the state governor. Abiodun, also vowed to defeat the consensus governorship candidate of the party,…

  • SULTAN

    Sultan confirms son’s auto crash in Sokoto

    — 11th September 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar lll, has confirmed an auto crash that involved his son known as Amir Sa’ad, on Sunday. Reports indicated that the accident happened when Amir was in company of his cousins, Khalifa Muhammad Maccido Yusuf and Zainab Bara’u Isah and critically injured but were evacuated…

  • CLARKS RESIDENCE

    Invasion of Clark’s residence: Ijaw nation won’t be intimidated – Dickson 

    — 11th September 2018

    …Sacked police officers scapegoats – Clark …Insists NNPC appointments unfair, unjust Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor Sarieke Dickson of Bayelsa State  has said that if the invasion of Chief Edwin Clark’s Abuja home was meant to intimidate the Ijaw nation, the Federal Government has failed. This was even as he said that the Ijaw nation would…

