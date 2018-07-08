Why Nyesom Wike captures the imagination

It has to be said, however, that as hard as the task of defeating a sitting government with vast resources might have been, it would appear as the easy part in comparison with the actual job of delivering on the promise of good governance. Well, this is not meant literally in the sense of gradation of easy versus hard as both require no less levels of commitment. Rather, the suggestion is one of varying the approach to different tasks demanding similar levels of effort. To borrow from Alex Ferguson in his famous autobiography, “You’re not the same on the battlefield as you are in church.” And away from the sweat of election battlefield, even before the last drop had dried up, Governor Wike immersed himself in the job with unexampled devotion. A redoubtable strategist, he knew every nook and cranny in the entire state and understood what every creek, street or village needed. Even to the cursory observer, it was clear that he came prepared, in fact, more prepared than any in the chequered history of leadership in Rivers. And just as important, he had the energy to match his vision which threatened, even from day one, to cast a shadow over the precipitate brigandage and utter irresponsibility of the preceding administration.

Governor Wike’s remarkable accomplishments in three short years have earned him the go-to reference with respect to the infinite possibilities that abound where vision and diligent application cohere. His achievements in massive urban renewal programs and a staggering state-wide development in infrastructure within such a short time are incomparable and continue to confound his critics. But the oft-unstated substratum of this remarkable feat is his exemplary prudence in management of limited resources. That is why a state that is presently receiving about a third of the revenue it was getting previously is building more roads, schools, hospitals and markets at a dizzying pace and scope. It is also awarding scholarships and providing loans to civil servants, medical practitioners, traders and artisans. As the governor’s achievements elicit plaudits from across the length and breadth of the country and beyond, the understandable irony is found in an implacable home opposition which is riled by them. His achievements continue to be a major source of opposition worry in a state which has gained notoriety for malevolent politicking thanks to the most desperate opposition anywhere on the planet.

The governor’s unwavering commitment to better the lots of his people and address historical deprivation encapsulate the dreams of the founding fathers. A robust and courageous leader blessed with extraordinary insight and uncanny cognition, he matches demonstrable action with commendable rhetoric: Rivers money for Rivers people. This is a potted jibe at recent history when Rivers money was inexplicably expropriated and made to find use elsewhere across the state’s borders – from payment of other states’ workers’ salaries to sponsorship of governorship and presidential candidates for election. This was at a time when basic infrastructure in Rivers State was either non-existent or crying for a revamp and Port Harcourt was the picture of an egregious dump. Today, the city is unrecognizable from its squalid past. But the opposition in Rivers State opts for optical illusion as its article of faith. Their wont is to deny the evidence of their own eyes. Nor does it matter, seeing that the people are with the governor and have taken to his rousing message to defend their heritage from those among them who subscribe to serfdom and second-class citizenship in their own country and who, given the opportunity, would plunder their resources all over again. There’s nothing more depressing or, indeed, shameful, than the spectre of a Rivers governorship aspirant do- ing nothing but wait in the hope that the diktat of a stranger from another state would override Rivers people’s will to install him in office. Governor Wike has shown the way, only Rivers people will decide who leads them. Anyone throwing his hat into the ring must roll up his sleeves and do the hard graft of engaging with the people. Pretenders hoping to be taken under the wings of a stranger, no matter how powerful, and flown to power in Rivers State will wait in vain.