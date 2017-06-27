NYCN launches campaign against hate speech

From: MAGNUS EZE, Abuja

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has launched a nationwide campaign against hate speech amongst the youth.

This was as President of Great Leadership Advocacy Organisation, a civil society group, Mr. Martins Apugo, inaugurated peace enlightenment committee for each of the geopolitical zones, on the heels of recent divisive utterances from youth groups from the various sections of the country.

NYCN President, Garba Murtala, disclosed that the Council had been up and doing, reaching out to youth leaders in the country to douse tension and forestall possible crisis.

“Since we assumed office, there was no time that the National Youth Council had been active like in the past few weeks because of the hate declaration in Kaduna. We have gone round the 36 states including the FCT, all the local governments particularly in the north; we have coordinators in all the local government councils. We are using this network of spread to call on all youths to remain calm,” Murtala stated.

On their part, Apugo urged the peace enlightenment committee to liaise with youth groups and community based organisations (CBOs) in the states to ensure that the message trickled down to the grassroots.

“By this medium, we appeal seriously to youths across the country not allow themselves to be used by a misguided few to cause crisis.

“We are people connected by marriages, friendships, commerce, and a whole lot of bonds that go back even before colonialism, which we cannot severe overnight by issuing reckless statements and inciting youths against each other,” Apugo stated.