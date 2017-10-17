The Sun News
Home / Sports / NWPL Super 4: Edo, Akogate redeem cash pledge to winners

NWPL Super 4: Edo, Akogate redeem cash pledge to winners

— 17th October 2017

As women football stakeholders continue to celebrate the success of the Nigeria Women Professional League Super 4, which ended in Benin City, Edo State capital at the weekend, NWPL Chairman, Aisha Falode, has declared that all monies promised teams including those that took part in the exhibition game have been redeemed.

Falode, said apart from the N500,000 cash that was given to the four participating teams in the Super Four, namely former defending champions, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens who were runners up, Bayelsa Queens and new Champions of the Super 4, Nasarawa Amazons, prize monies for the top three teams have also been remitted.

“You know the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, through his deputy, Philip Shaibu, gave all the four participating teams cash right at the stadium after the final and the two teams that played the Exhibition game, Edo Queens and Robo Queens, also got N250, 000 cash same day. What more can we demand from a government that is willing and focused to take women football and indeed sports generally to the next level,” Falode said.

She added that the N3million prize money for champions, Nasarawa Amazons, the N2million runners up prize for Delta Queens and the N1million prize money for third place finishers, Bayelsa Queens, which was paid by Akogate Group of companies, which also supplied the waters for the tournament have already been remitted to the accounts of all clubs concerned. “Its in the spirit of probity and accountability,” she declared.

The NWPL Chairperson, said that with the support and enthusiasm shown by the Edo State government, her leadership will sooner than later return for more events in women football, because as she puts it : ”We are like the proverbial Oliver Twist”.

She also has kind words for Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who attended all the games of the Super 4. “When last did you see a top official of government  in the caliber of a Deputy Governor, coming for all the games in our Super 4, God bless Governor Obaseki and his Comrade deputy, Philip Shaibu, I am really head over heels with what they have done to lift women football.”

The next World Cup will likely see Nigeria competing for the championship, thanks to Edo State and our brother Akogate Group of companies”.

