NWPL: Agumanu-Chiejine blows hot

Abia Angels head coach Ann Agumanu-Chiejine has said a Super Four ticket is achievable in the on-going Nigeria Women’s Premier League (NWPL).

The Umuahia landladies defeated oriental neighbours Heartland Queens 2-0 in a midweek top-flight matchday 10 clash at the Federal Polytechnic ground in Nekede, Owerri to revive a chance of clinching the highly prized ticket.

Agumanu-Chiejine said her side just need to work on winning the remaining three home matches as well as an away point to chance earning one of the two spots available in their group.

“We considered ourselves clear outsiders for the Super Four race before the oriental derby at Heartland Queens in Owerri.

“The 2-0 heart-warming away victory at Heartland Queens on Wednesday however has changed a lot of things and somehow has revived our hope for the Super Four.

“A quick look at the group’s league table showed that the race for the Super Four is quite open to the teams.

“We have become strong contenders for the prized tickets opened for the top two teams in each group.

“Prior to the match at Heartland Queens we were at the bottom of the log. Rather than discourage us that became the tonic we needed to push ourselves to the highest height to record the away win.

“Right now our thinking is that nothing is impossible for us to achieve in the on-going top-flight.

“There are four matches to end the on-going season; we have three home matches and an away match.

“Our calculation is to strive to win the three home matches as well as a draw on the road, then the Super Four ticket will be in our kitty.

“Our job has been well defined and we will work hard to take all the chances available to us.

“It will be a huge performance for us to achieve a Super Four ticket in our debut in the top-flight,” said the former Nigerian shot stopper and Super Falcons coach to supersport.com.

The hard-fought away win at Heartland Queens takes the Umuahia outfit’s total earnings to nine points, seven behind the group’s leaders and title holders, Rivers Angels.