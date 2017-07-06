The Sun News
Home / National / Nwoye, Ude lay claim to Enugu APC chairmanship

Nwoye, Ude lay claim to Enugu APC chairmanship

— 6th July 2017

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

The crisis rocking Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has worsened as two frontline members of the party are laying claims to the chairmanship.
Deputy Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Adolphus Ude, and six other members of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party had, on Monday, July 3, 2017 suspended the Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, and set up a committee, headed by the state Youth Leader, Mr Ikechukwu Oloto, to investigate him on alleged financial impropriety and misconduct.
But, the next day, Nwoye and 48 other principal officers of the party in the state met at the party’s secretariat, under heavy security, mounted by the police and civil defence, to expel Ude and set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the SWC and others.
“We, members of Enugu State Executive Committee, having been properly convened at a meeting properly noticed in accordance with the constitution of our great party, hereby, resolve as follows: That we have passed a vote of confidence on the state chairman, Nwoye; That based on the report of the fact-finding/disciplinary committee set up to investigate the allegation against Udeh, the said deputy chairman stands expelled from the party with effect from July 4, 2017,” in a statement, signed by Nwoye and 48 others after the meeting.
But, Ude who led the members of SWC in his camp to Abuja, to a meeting presided over by the Senior Special to the President on Political Matters, Gideon Samani, yesterday, in the office of the acting Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Hajia Maryam Lawal, told Daily Sun he remains the chairman of the party in Enugu, following Nwoye’s suspension by the SWC.
Ude claimed Nwoye  refused to honour the invitation of the acting SGF, who he said had sent a letter announcing his suspension and setting up a committee to investigate him.

 

