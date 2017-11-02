The Sun News
Nwoye is giant-killer; neglect him at your own peril – Ezenwa

2nd November 2017

By Moses Akaigwe

Victor Osita Ezenwa has always played major roles in the political arena of Anambra State. He served at different times as Chairman, Njikoka Local Government Council; State Chairman, Social Democratic Party {SDP}; and the Secretary to the Government in the administration of Gov. Chinwoke Mbadinuju {1999-2003}. He is presently the Director-General of Nwoye Campaign Organisation.

In this interview, Ezenwa describes the APC flag-bearer as a mobiliser of grassroots support, champion of the youths and a giant-killer who other candidates should be wary of.

With only days to the election in Anambra, what do you think the atmosphere will be like, especially as Indigenous People of Biafra {IPOB} continues say it won’t hold?

The atmosphere so far has been conducive for electioneering. And, I believe that the atmosphere will also be conducive for voting on election day – Saturday, November18, 2017, irrespective of the threat by IPOB. This is because the citizens of Anambra State realise the importance of that election. They are determined to perform their civic responsibility. Besides, IPOB has slowed down its activities with the sudden disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu.

The emergence of Nwoye as the candidate of APC was seen by some analysts as an upset, considering that he ran against heavyweights, like Andy Ubah and George Moghalu. What were the secrets of his victory at the primaries?

Some people may have seen Tony Nwoye’s emergence as an upset, but some of us who have been with him know that he is a grassroots person, a mobiliser, humble, down to earth and indeed ordinary. He is usually not moved by the media hype his opponents enjoy. Let me put it this way: He is not very visible in terms of the media attention he enjoys. However, paradoxically, he does well in elections. I hope you will pardon me if I refer to him as a giant-killer.

What do you make of the document that circulated in the social media which was purported to be a pact between a generous billionaire in Anambra and your flag-bearer? How true is it that Dr. Nwoye is backed by a political god-father?

That document which is circulating in the social media falls squarely on its face. The billionaire that is being referred to is known by everybody. It is factually correct that he does not have strings attached to the favour, contributions, donations etc he offers to people. These include religious groups, politicians, cultural groups, and the down-trodden. It is difficult to come across such a personality.

What really are Nwoye’s selling points? Does he have what it takes to govern a state like Anambra?

He is eminently qualified to serve as the governor of Anambra State, having been elected President of NANS, State Chairman of the PDP, and a serving member of the House of Representatives. As you very well know, he is a medical doctor by training and what is more important, he is happily married. And talking about his selling points, for me, the campaign issues from the perspective of my candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye, are mainly the quality of education and empowerment of the young school leavers. He believes that whatever anybody becomes in the future depends on the opportunity structure available to the person. Being a former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students {NANS}, his soul is with the younger generation.

Against candidates like Gov. Obiano for APGA, Oseloka Obaze for PDP and Osita Chidoka for UPP, what are Dr. Tony Nwoye’s chances of winning the election?

Our chances of winning are very bright. Anybody, who neglects him, does so at his own peril. As stated above, he is a giant-killer in the true sense of the word.

Do you see church denomination {Catholic/Anglican} being a strong factor in the election as has been the case in the past?

Religious politics was very prevalent before, but it has diminished considerably; because nothing really lasts forever. The people are wiser now.

Do you agree that apart from the incumbency factor, it will be an uphill task beating APGA in the only state it holds sway, where the memory of Odumegwu-Ojukwu is still revered?

Nobody is dismissive of APGA or the incumbency factor. But keep in mind that even the revered Ikemba Odumegwu-Ojukwu, did lose some elections during his life-time. His memory should be left to continue to rest in peace, so that he would not start to spin in his grave. As a matter of fact, some of those who were great apostles of APGA, are now chieftains of PDP and other political parties. So, you can see that people are not very concerned on which side of the ideological spectrum that anybody belongs.

2 Comments

  1. Eclat De Bullet 2nd November 2017 at 8:08 am
    Reply

    NIGERIA CONDUCT YOUR BALOT BOX
    BIAFRA NO VOTING.

    Now listen ANAMBRA people: i have listened and watched the campaign candidates for Anambra Governorship election both PDP =Peter Obi and his alied
    APGA=Obiano and APC=Arthor Eze who is representing the DEFF Tony Nwonye who can not speack publicly.

    Go and listen to them once agian, you will see to your self, NON of them speak or say any thing they will do for Anambra state if they where voted.

    APC Arthor EZE come and insult him self by telling Anambra people that a Fulani People dash or give him Oil Block, and he thank you the Igbos. Remember the Oil he is very happy they gave him belongs to him, Foool Arthur Eze Folish Man. He just come to make it open and clear that they do not have any thing in mind to offer to Anambra people. Yes, because i do not hear any reasonable thing from his speeches only to show Anambra people that he is proud of what the Fulani has made him.

    Useless Igboman, where is Bolingo ?the owner of Bolingo Hotel in Abuja. The same way they made him those days but one they still kill him and take the Hotel. Just wait for your turn because it must happen.

    Look at Obiano’s speeches, only to tell Anambra people that APC is Hausa party because he has nothing to say, idiot.

    As for UPP, Chekwas Okorie, your party need support from people to gain international standard. So that is why you are speacking the truth now to see if IPOB members will troop to your party otherwise all party in Nigeria are the same.

    UPP is not Igbo party, we do not have Igbo party in Nigeria even APGA should go and die.
    By the time IPOB will finish all of you Abuja slaves and murderers you will regret why you were born. Idiots! Every four years we vote for you, only for you to connive with Hausa Fulani soldiers to kill us. On the 18th of November we show you Efulefus that Anambra State is the first son of Biafra and that power belongs to the people.

  2. Ebuka Amaechi 2nd November 2017 at 9:29 am
    Reply

    What’s presently required of NDI-IGBO,nay Ndi-Igbo as a people is unity of purpose,peace, understa- dn & security in the situation we ve bn delibrately subjected to by the subsequent Govts & political or military leaderships at the Centre. Is to exhibit caution in our public utterancies against ourselves, irrespective of political differencies,external influences or other mundane pursuits.Especially abt the Anambra State Guber election, which ve bn the focus of agents of the political opponents who were bent on capturing Anambra State frm,the National & Internationally acclaimed high performn Gov Willie Obiano led APGA Govt by all means.Therefore, as a patriot frm Anambra State,I urge every patriot frm the State to beware of Ides of history, desist frm any covert or covert actions which could facilitate the plans of the desperate, corrupt money bags in the State & their cohorts to capture Anambra State & revert to the inglorious era when the State was turned into personal Estate of the known Sabos in the State at the detriment of Ndi-Anambra. I urge Ndi-Anambra vote wisely for continuity, security , development, peace & prosperity for the hard workn citizens of our beautiful State & home for ever !

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

