The Sun News
Latest
7th April 2018 - Nwosu resigns from PDP, says party holds no hope for Nigeria
7th April 2018 - NNPC signs contract agreements for 614km AKK project
7th April 2018 - Bandits’ attack: Police recover 10 corpses in Benue communities
7th April 2018 - The renewed Tuberculosis scourge
7th April 2018 - How to manage mouth odour
7th April 2018 - Effective ways to manage dementia
7th April 2018 - Woman between Bill Gates and Dangote
7th April 2018 - Compromises women shouldn’t make in relationships
7th April 2018 - ‘Clarus’ Bombshell: There’s nothing like forgiveness of sin
7th April 2018 - How men give off signs they are unfaithful
Home / Politics / Nwosu resigns from PDP, says party holds no hope for Nigeria
PDP

Nwosu resigns from PDP, says party holds no hope for Nigeria

— 7th April 2018

Vincent Kalu

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Imo State, Brady Chijioke Nwosu has resigned from the party.

According to him, the party that was in power for the past 16 years in the country has not lived up to expectations or gave Nigerians hope.

In his resignation letter dated April 5, 2018 and addressed to the ward chairman, Osuama/Anara, Isisla Mbano Local Government, Imo State, entitled, “ Notice of Resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”, Nwosu, emphasised that the party has lost it glory and there was no basis for him to continue to be a member.

The letter reads: “My interest in the above platform has deeply peeled off and I hereby leave the party.

“Wish everyone I’m leaving behind a happy and continuous stay.”

On his next political move after leaving his former party, Nwosu said, he wanted to take a brief rest that would enable him to have a deep reflection and thought on the way forward for Imo State, as well as Nigeria.

“ Nigeria is hanging on the cliff because of poor governance over the years. My state is also not doing well. There is a big problem on our hands. So, I want to rest awhile to enable me proffer solutions to these problems,” Nwosu said.  

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP

Nwosu resigns from PDP, says party holds no hope for Nigeria

— 7th April 2018

Vincent Kalu Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Imo State, Brady Chijioke Nwosu has resigned from the party. According to him, the party that was in power for the past 16 years in the country has not lived up to expectations or gave Nigerians hope. In his resignation letter dated April 5, 2018…

  • NNPC

    NNPC signs contract agreements for 614km AKK project

    — 7th April 2018

    Hope of timely execution of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline projects brightened on Friday as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced the execution of contracts for the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and financing deals with a consortium of indigenous and Chinese companies under a 100 per cent contractor financing model. The agreement includes Lots 1&3…

  • Police

    Bandits’ attack: Police recover 10 corpses in Benue communities

    — 7th April 2018

    Benue State Police Command says it has recovered 10 corpses of villagers killed by suspected armed bandits in Tse-Audu and Enger villages in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state. In a statement on Friday in Makurdi, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu said the corpses were victims of the Thursday…

  • Tony Ezenna

    Tony Ezenna: Another feather yet

    — 7th April 2018

    Ingram Osigwe Chief (Sir) Anthony Ndubuisi Ezenna needs no introduction. A broad spectrum of Nigerians is aware that he is an industrialist, a business czar who sits atop a multi-billion naira indigenous pharmaceutical and household commodities conglomerate, the Orange Drugs Group as Chairman and CEO. Many also know he is an incurable philanthropist, a creator…

  • Buhari

    How Sambo Dasuki funded Buhari’s coup –Major Jokolo

    — 7th April 2018

    This certainly is not nemesis for Sambo Dasuki, the retired Army Colonel who was the National Security Adviser, NSA to President Goodluck Jonathan. For Alhaji Mustapha Jokolo, former ADC to Major General Muhammadu Buhari, the current traumatic situation which Sambo Dasuki has found himself is an undeserved punishment. Jokolo, frank to a fault tells you…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share