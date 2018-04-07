Nwosu resigns from PDP, says party holds no hope for Nigeria

Vincent Kalu

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Imo State, Brady Chijioke Nwosu has resigned from the party.

According to him, the party that was in power for the past 16 years in the country has not lived up to expectations or gave Nigerians hope.

In his resignation letter dated April 5, 2018 and addressed to the ward chairman, Osuama/Anara, Isisla Mbano Local Government, Imo State, entitled, “ Notice of Resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”, Nwosu, emphasised that the party has lost it glory and there was no basis for him to continue to be a member.

The letter reads: “My interest in the above platform has deeply peeled off and I hereby leave the party.

“Wish everyone I’m leaving behind a happy and continuous stay.”

On his next political move after leaving his former party, Nwosu said, he wanted to take a brief rest that would enable him to have a deep reflection and thought on the way forward for Imo State, as well as Nigeria.

“ Nigeria is hanging on the cliff because of poor governance over the years. My state is also not doing well. There is a big problem on our hands. So, I want to rest awhile to enable me proffer solutions to these problems,” Nwosu said.